The future is something that we cannot predict, but destiny is something that is already fully written, but it is up to you to accept it, or better to become the writer of your own novel, and it will depend on what you are looking for and want.

Things are not as easy as we all would like, for this reason we warn you that the rising sign of Pisces water has already begun to rule, but keep in mind that the moon is in Virgo, and since they are contrary to each other it is in contrast with the sun.

Remember that this November full moon you have love and numerology in your favor, because everything has been placed in its best vibes and alignments so that everything goes as you have proposed.

Remember that just today, a new stage begins in everyone’s lives, which will be governed by the sensitive and intuitive, as you will begin to overcome those negative thoughts that stop you in your daily flow.

The full moon and the full moon are at their maximum splendor, do not be impressed but learn to be a little more open with those opportunities that little by little are presented to you, as it is a good way to close the year.

Love

For those people who do not have a partner, remember that the negative thoughts that you have been having have made you spoil what you had with someone, but remember that the most important thing is what you think.

It is valid that those who love or care about you give you their point of view, but do not let that interfere with your life, much less pay attention to those who only want to see you badly, and begin to create weeds of that person special.

If you have a partner, do not let misunderstandings play a role against you, do not make judgments and try to clarify things in the moment, do not allow insignificance to become something much bigger.

Job

You are in a stage where you feel that you are not finishing your work, occupy those spaces that you have free to finish what you have pending or in the future you will begin to collect the bill, pause the party and occupy the weekends to move forward earrings.

However, do not trust yourself, because if you start to change your work for your rest times, it means that you are distracted, and that you are not organizing your days with the priority that is due.

Starting today, your activities will multiply, do not let yourself be drowned and look for that balance that will help you to manage each of the plans that you have proposed to perfection.

Money

Be very careful with scams, because when it comes to the end of the year, money turns into water and it is easy for it to get lost or disappear in something that you did not plan or they want to see your face, be a little more analytical.

Start turning your life from a more positive point of view, do not become ambitious, good things take a while to arrive, but that is the importance of saving, so that when they arrive, they do not catch you off guard.

Although now you may be going through a somewhat tight streak, calm down, remember that the bonus is yet to come and that will make you vent a little and you can pay for the things you owe.

Health

Stop intoxicating your body with those substances that harm you, remember that your body is a temple, and as such you must venerate it, because you have not taken care of them as they should, and these colds may lower your defenses.

Go back to nature and stop using artificial things or fast food, take care of yourself and yours, because although sometimes you feel alone, there is someone who lacks you and if something happens to you you will cause great pain.

