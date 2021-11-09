Scorpio, in this November 9Start your birthday in the best way with the predictions that Mhoni Vidente has for you on topics such as love, money and work. In addition, you can attract the best energies of this day by lighting a white candle or wearing clothes of this color.

Scorpio is a sign of double personality and each of them are totally opposite; as it is a water sign, their world is moved by feelings and they almost always perform as people who help others in every way.

The time has come for your sign to be renewed, you will strengthen your love ties and renew your emotions of happiness. As it is the month of your birthday, you are in a stage of good luck in everything you propose, and this Tuesday in particular you will receive a lot of positive energy, so take advantage of it to nurture your relationships.

The card The Fool came out in the Tarot horoscope, and it tells you that it is time for detachment and gratitude in your life, you will go through a radical change in your way of being; It also indicates that you are the rebirth of yourself and you are at the moment of raising your spirit to 100% and more for your birthday, but do not be afraid of that transformation that is coming. Abundance is coming in everything you do, especially in terms of investments.

You will have good news around you and a change at work will come to you, either with an opportunity in another company or a promotion, do not be afraid and accept because they are advances for you. But try to be very careful with everything and do not neglect your personal tasks with emotion, as this could ruin things.

Personally, be careful with alcohol and protect your lungs, because that is where you could get sick. It is cold weather and extreme climates so bundle up very well and try to eat healthy and stay active to avoid any complications.

In love things will go very well, an unexpected person will look for you who will come to stay and make you happy for a while. You will find out because it will be presented to you with a gift. Don’t forget to thank and ask your archangel throughout the week, so light a white candle for him and do a little prayer.

The colors that will help you attract the positive into your life will be the blue and white; while the numbers that will give you good luck are the 5, 33, 30 and 12.

