A selection does not need to mark 35 goals in four games to qualify for a World Cup. With almost nine goals per game and none against, it was not necessary to bring back four players historically nominated for the tournament from Paris. Golden Ball to play a game that is possibly going to end anyway with another Spanish feast.

They don’t need it. But it is that this Spain is not satisfied with enough. Neither with the good, nor with the remarkable. Nor with overwhelming another team with 11 goals if he can do it with 12. He seeks excellence. “We have to enjoy tonight, but tomorrow we have to go to win the game & rdquor ;, he said. Jennifer Hermoso in the preview of a match that may not go down in history, but her presence at a gala that will mark a before and after in the organization chart of Spanish women’s football.

Nonconformist. This is how this team is, with aromas of the winning Barça that overwhelms anyone in the Spanish League or in the Champions League. And your next victim is Scotland, who will face this Tuesday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. in La Cartuja.

A more demanded match

In front they will have a combined that, possibly, offers more resistance than the Faroe Islands. Pedro Martinez Losa, coach of the Scottish team and connoisseur of football practiced in Spain, has a lot to do with it.

If the Spaniards achieved victory, they would be five points above the Scots with three games to go and they would achieve virtual qualification for the World Cup competition. They start as favorites to achieve this ticket and the reasons are more than evident. 0-10 and 12-0 to the Faroe Islands. In the absence of repeating against Scotland again, they would be left to face Hungary, who has already endorsed a 0-7, and Ukraine, who already thrashed 0-6 before the arrival of Lluís Cortés. Something that would be a handicap for a Spain whose peak is guessed as high as its ambition.

For the most demanded match they have had in this qualifying process, Jorge Vilda will not be able to count on Mapi Leon, low due to cervicobrachialgia. In its place will go the mattress Laia Aleixandri.

The Catalans Sandra Paños, Jennifer Hermoso, Irene Paredes and Alexia Putellas they will arrive in Seville direct from Paris with the hangover from the Ballon d’Or gala. A day for the memory of a country that, amid unmitigated victories, never tires of producing history.