The famous and influential player representative, Scott boras, when last Wednesday in the middle of meetings between all the general managers of the thirty teams of MLB, he raised his voice in favor of the Players Union (MLBPA) on how damaging the so-called strategy of the player has been to the competitiveness of the league. Tanking.

Scott Boras, who in addition to the high contracts that his clients have received, is known as a great critic, did not shake his pulse to refer to “tanking” as: “All the teams say: ‘I need to do this because it is my The only option, knowing that I cannot reach a divisional shield, I cannot enter the playoffs. ‘ The Atlanta Braves are the Atlanta Braves because the tank teams said, ‘I want to get to the bottom to get those draft picks,’ ”he added.

Agent Scott Boras says MLB is the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks. He also says the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of other teams tanking. https://t.co/ABKpj9PeV6 – AP Sports (@AP_Sports) November 11, 2021

What is tanking?

Tanking has been a very influential management maneuver in recent years in Big leagues, mainly as the initial plan of the teams that start rebuilding processes. The first step is the exchange of your best players (highest salaried), to reduce their payroll, getting prospects of great projection in the market, as well as the goal of ending with the worst records in the leaderboard and therefore being one of the teams with the top positions for picks in the amateur draft at the United States level.

Of the main teams that have adapted to tank well have been from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers or the Baltimore Orioles, while in the last MLB season 2021 we could clearly speak of the Cleveland Indians or Chicago Cubs, who In the month of July as the month of the transfer deadline, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel and Joc Pederson, the latter champion with the Braves, were disposed of.

As these teams clearly lose the more games they still win by meeting their goals and drafting better, the biggest losers end up being the players. Remember the last big contract from the Pirates or Orioles? They may even have to Google to find the answer, because clearly they are not interested in paying high prices to free agents in search of a future that is also not showing signs of arriving by boosting their Minor League farms.

The issue of Boras lending his voice in front of his constituents and the MLBPA has clear context. Both the MLB team owners, the commissioner’s office and the MLBPA (Players’ Union), have as a challenge and interests in common, to agree on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), to define the rules of the game and contractual rules that it will have. the league in the future, as the current CBA expires on December 1st.

In the CBA we could see how necessary to talk about what could well be a “salary floor”, putting as a minimum average an investment sum which each team will have to exceed, forcing them to have to invest and therefore perhaps end the need to be losers and boost competitiveness in the league.

The MLB has not been the only league affected by tanking, the NBA in the same way has had to bear such a price. And even if the fans or you who read me today believe that losing teams are bad, losing for them is ending up winning and that for many is their goal.