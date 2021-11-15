Disney + offers from this Friday the 13th movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a new aspect ratio called IMAX Enhanced, in theory enlarged with respect to the original panoramic that there was until now. It sounds like good news, although Scott Derrickson, who always has something to say, has offered some reluctance.

Apparently @disneyplus has elected to stream at least some Marvel movies (including Doctor Strange) in the 1.9 IMAX aspect ratio instead of 2:39. I can only speak for myself, but I never intended that aspect ratio to be used for home viewing. ? US? ? I? ? ? ? ? ? Or? S (@scottderrickson) November 13, 2021

“Apparently Disney + has chosen to broadcast at least some Marvel movies (including ‘Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme’) in the IMAX aspect ratio of 1: 9 instead of 2:39. I can only speak for myself, but it was never my intention for that aspect ratio to be used in the home viewing format.“the director of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch has tweeted.

It must be said that both options are available on the platform: Although now the platform automatically chooses the IMAX Enhanced version, which includes that aspect ratio in some sequences, the user can go to the Versions tab and choose the original aspect ratio.

Derrickson, who dropped out of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences with Marvel Studios, is known for his horror movies like ‘Sinister’ and also for not mincing his tongue when it comes to tweeting. He recently ranted against Denis Villeneuve for the statements that the director of ‘Dune’ gave to El Mundo about the Marvel films.

13 movies in IMAX Enhanced

In any case, viewers can now choose to see the movies with IMAX extended aspect ratio, in 1: 90: 1 with an increase of up to 26% of the images in some sequences. According to the Disney + press release, “more action will be seen on screen just as the filmmakers wanted.” It does not appear to be the case for Derrickson.

The recently released ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’,’ Iron Man ‘,’ Guardians of the Galaxy ‘,’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ‘,’ Captain America: Civil War ‘,’ Thor 3: Ragnarok ‘,’ Black Panther ‘,’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘,’ Ant-Man and the Wasp ‘,’ Captain Marvel ‘,’ Avengers: Endgame ‘and’ Black Widow ‘are the other 12 films that offer this option. In addition, the platform promises that in the future it will add DTS’s IMAX surround sound..

We will see Doctor Strange very soon in theaters, in ‘Spider-Man: No way home’. It opens on December 17.