The beloved Scott Pilgrim comic series will soon have another adaptation in addition to the 2010 classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The Ex Of The Girl Of Your Dreams – 82%, starring Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. This time, it will be an anime series developed by Netflix and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group that created The Umbrella Academy – 67% and Chucky – 93%. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the original creator of the comic, Bryan Lee O’Malley, will write and produce the show alongside BenDavid Grabinski, who served as showrunner on Nickelodeon’s reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Also read: 10 great movies based on unconventional comics

O’Malley Y Grabinski They will work in conjunction with Science SARU, a popular Japanese animation studio based in Kichijōji, Tokyo. The CEO of said company, Eunyoung Choi, will act as producer of the project and will be Abel Gongora who directs it. Among the most recognized projects of Science SARU are Devilman: Crybaby, Love is in the Water (Ride Your Wave) Y Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

The studio’s work has received critical acclaim both in Japan and internationally, winning awards from the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, the Japan Academy Film Award, the Mainichi Film Awards, and the Festival de Japan Media Arts. Science SARU uses a hybrid animation production method that combines digital and hand-drawn animation, a technique not previously used in Japanese animation.

In case you missed it: Best movie and TV supervillains that are not from Marvel or DC

The director who will be in charge of the anime of Scott pilgrim, Abel Gongora, is a Spanish animator and director known for his work with this Japanese animation studio. Having joined the studio as one of its first employees, Gongora he serves as head of the department of digital animation at Science SARU. In addition to his work as an animator, he has also served as an episode director for promotional episodes of the American series OK KO! Let’s be heroes, and as director of T0-B1, a short film segment from the Disney Plus Star Wars anthology project: Visions.

According to the data from The Hollywood Reporter, the members of the band who were present in the 2010 film, are also contemplated to work on the anime. If all goes well, very soon we will see a return of Sex Bob-Omb in the series, as well as a new battle of Scott against Ramona’s ex-boyfriends.

Scott pilgrim is a six-volume black and white graphic novel series published between August 2004 and July 2010 by Portland-based independent comic book publisher Oni Press. The series tells the story of Scott Pilgrim, a lazy boy and part-time musician living in Toronto, Ontario, who plays bass in a band. He falls in love with the American delivery girl Ramona Flowers, but must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her in peace. The film adaptation of the series entitled Scott Pilgrim vs. the World It was released in August 2010 and a video game adaptation developed by Ubisoft for the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live Arcade was released the same month.

We also recommend: Modern cult classics you must see

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');