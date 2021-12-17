12/17/2021 at 3:46 PM CET

Luis Rendueles

Is named Scottex and it is a four legged policeman, a canine agent of the unit of the National Police. His sense of smell and his training have served to locate in the waters of the Guadiana River the corpse of Pablo Sierra, the young man who was missing since last December 2 in Badajoz. Scottex or Scott, as his peers call him, is a male Labrador, it recently accomplished it three years and had come this week with his guide and his companion Lady, another canine agent, to participate in Pablo’s search tasks.

Very close to that area of ​​the river, a neighbor had found the young man’s mobile phone on December 3, which had traces of blood. Those areas had previously been tracked with drones and on the surface, without success.

Blindly

During these last days, while Lady was traveling with her guide along the banks of the Guadiana trying to smell some clue that would lead to Pablo, Scottex (named after his resemblance to a famous dog by a well-known advertisement) and his human companion got on the boat of the National Police. It was on one of those trips, on Friday morning, around ten o’clock, when. Two divers from the GEO of the Police then went to the place. There is no visibility whatsoever in those waters and GEO specialists had to dive blindly. They immediately found the body of Pablo Sierra and took him to shore.

The body of the young man has been found in the riverbed, a few meters from this point. Sub-inspector Mejías, a member of the team of divers of the Special Operations Group (GEO), has confirmed that the body had emerged slightly.

Agents K-9

Scottex and Lady are two agents of the Canine Unit of the General Police Station for Citizen Security of the Police, in Madrid. His specialty is the location of human remains and the detection of corpses. Other canine agents (known in the United States as K-9) are specialized in locating people, detecting hidden people, explosives, weapons, drugs or money, even fire and accelerators in the investigation of fires.

Is he third body found this young canine agent since he started his service. On one occasion, in Torremolinos; in another, in March of this year, Scottex located in Gargantilla de Lozoya (Madrid) the body of a young Croatian who had disappeared three months earlier. That time, Scottex found the body of young Mavro Bozicevic, 27 years old and suffering from Asperger’s syndrome, on the Lozoya river.

The autopsy performed on Pablo Sierra’s body will determine the cause of his death. Those responsible for the investigation have pointed to a “fatal accident” as the most likely hypothesis of the young student’s death.