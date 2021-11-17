The trail of criticism continues Scottie pippen against Michael Jordan. As a culmination of the seasoning that the previous interviews have been, his memoir is already on sale and in it Pippen reviews, helped by the pen of Michael Arkush, the experiences he has had in his sporting and vital career, intrinsically linked to ‘Air’.

In Unguarded, which is already on sale, The Last Dance is also played, the documentary that Netflix released last year to review the brightest stage of both in the NBA, with the Bulls, and that had not only the essential permission of Jordan but with his collaboration in structuring the story. It is what other former members of that team have complained about, that Michael put his hand in too much to project a good-looking image of a player with a complicated character but indisputable quality, performance and greatness.

“In the documentary, Michael tried to justify the occasions when he would berate a teammate in front of the rest of the group. He must have felt as if these guys needed to develop their hardest part to overcome the more physical teams in the NBA. I died of ashamed, as I did when it happened, to see again how badly Michael treated his teammates, “says Scottie Pippen.

The one from Arkansas, a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame in the same way as Jordan when accompanying him to don his six champion rings, emphasizes in the book on the facet of the locker room.

“Michael was wrong. We didn’t win six championships because he messed with other teammates but despite the fact that he did. We won because we played team basketball, which hadn’t been the case in my first two seasons when our coach was Doug Collins. That was what made playing for the Bulls special, the camaraderie we established with each other. “

“Not that we felt blessed to be on the same team as the immortal Michael Jordan.”

“As a teammate I was so much better than Michael. Ask anyone who played both of them. I was always there for a pat on the back or a word of encouragement, especially after he put someone down for one reason or another. I helped others to believe and to stop doubting ”

Jordan has a long history of tense, being soft, with some of his teammates. What he preached is that he pushed them to the limit to get the best out of them, even if the result was to insult Wennington, make cry Hopson, take food from Grant, force to get hard Cartwright or directly assault, as related, Will Perdue or Steve Kerr. Pippen emphasizes this problem over other sports in the book he has just published.