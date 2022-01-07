The horror genre is something that commonly works better with one-off movies than with sagas. When a story is significant for both the audience and the critics, there is a moment that for the producers it becomes a vice and they lengthen the franchise until they begin to force it and take away the prestige it had achieved. As happened with Halloween – 94% at the time, although with Halloween – 92% of 2018 David Gordon Green were fortunate to put the franchise back on high ground.

Within the slasher subgenre, where the protagonists are sharp weapons and chases, there has been a long way behind. It is true that at some point it becomes predictable since most follow the same path of stabbing each of their victims, almost always teenagers partying or adventurers, and it is common for there to be a heroine (or survivor) who develops a certain connection with the murderer.

The golden age of this type of story is considered between the late 70s and the late 80s, however, by 1996 a film came to theaters that, somehow, vindicated what was being done with a story that would keep the viewers on the edge of the chair due to its closeness to reality: Scream: Scream Before You Die – 78%. The impact of the film was such that it continues to this day and despite the fact that it also had some unfortunate sequels, the meaning of the first has not diminished.

Originally written by Kevin Williamson, directed by the late Wes Craven, the impact of scream he maintains his antagonist as one of the most terrifying, bloody and unforgettable villains – just looking at the mask is enough to give you nightmares. After three more films after the first, this year Ghostface will mark its return in a fifth installment alongside some of the original stars such as Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox playing Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers respectively.

With the premiere nearing Scream, some journalists and critics have had the opportunity to see the film and it seems that this will not be a disappointing sequel, and Williamson’s dream that his franchise continues to grow over the years will come true. Some specialists pointed out that this is a great comeback under the leadership of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, although others think it could be a divisive film. In addition, there are those who acclaim the new cast, especially Jenna Ortega.

Is this new film paying tribute to Craven after all? Check out the critics’ first reactions below.

I’ve seen the new #Scream and it’s a win! Yes, it’s gory, but it also feels charged with love and reverence for the original and the fandom it amassed … and I felt like it was speaking to me (to a degree).

As someone who has been in love with this franchise for a little over 25 years, I totally and completely loved @ScreamMovies. Brutal murders, funny mystery, and both the legendary cast and rookies were great. Wes would be proud. #ScreamMovie #Scream

#Scream is the real deal. A script so well written it keeps you guessing and plunges into the treacherous waters of fandom in 2022. ‘Scream’ fans are going to love it.

I loved SCREAM (2022). He pokes fun at himself, is a ‘high horror’ and has a lot to say about the movie fandom. He leans deeply into legacy in the right way and uses the ‘Scream’ family to great and surprising effect. The new crew is great too, especially Jenna Ortega. #ScreamMovie

What a welcome back to Woodsboro [en] #Scream! A gory and sharp introspection on the genre and Wes Craven legacy. All the feelings and an amazing genre start in 2022. My heart of terror is so full.

#Scream[los] damn murders! It’s an example […] how to revive and revitalize a franchise and do it in incredible style. Brutal genius, he has the keen intelligence of the best entries in the series with a third act that absolutely nails him. Two thumbs up! #ScreamMovie

Scream knows exactly what it is, what it has to do, and it delivers on both. The stakes are high, the murders are brutal, the detective story is diabolical, and the twists are, to be vague, really good. Some things will be divisive, but that’s their intention, so I was fine with that.

Fuck me, wow! I’ve finally seen Scream 2022 #Screammovie and it delivers … and something else. If this franchise means something to you – as it means so much to me – you will leave satisfied, excited and wanting more. Oh yeah, it’s scary (and fun) as hell.

