Among the most iconic horror and horror movie villains, along with Freddy, Jason and Mike Myers, we cannot forget the terrifying figure of Ghostface, although it is not a single murderer like the one in the saga Halloween, His appearance is creepy and this 2021 he returns to the screen thanks to Scream 5, a film that has presented its first trailer.

Scream 5 It is the first film in the franchise that is not directed by Wes Craven, creator of the series. The director passed away in 2015, but the new film aims to honor his legacy under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, responsible for The Devil’s Heir – 18%, Southbound – 81% and Bloody Wedding – 96%.

Unlike Halloween – 92%, from 2018, who ignored the sequels of the first installment, or Terminator: Dark Fate – 62%, from 2019, who ignored the sequels of Terminator 2: The Last Judgment – 92%, Scream 5 It is not a reboot that removes the three sequels of the scream original; it is simply a film that wants to start a new stage in the franchise, in a similar way to Jurassic World – 71% with the franchise Jurassic park.

This time, Scream 5 brings back three of the characters from the first film, Neve Campbell (Sidney), David Arquette (Deputy Dewey) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), who were undecided about being part of the series again after the death of Wes craven, but finally they cheered up and we can see them in this first trailer that will fill the fans with emotion.

The fifth installment of scream also features the return of Roger L. Jackson, actor who voiced Ghostface, and Marley shelton, who played Judy Hicks in Scream 4 – 58%. This first trailer of Scream 5 It arrives in the month of terror, but Halloween lovers will have to wait a few months before seeing the film, as it is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2022. The good news is that there is enough time for fans to return. to see the four films, and those who have not seen them do a marathon.

Although Craven He was already there to supervise the production, the directors had the support of Kevin Williamson, writer of the original film and two of its sequels; he served as executive producer. The first installment was released in 1996, followed by Scream 2 – 81% in 1997, Scream 3: The Mask of Death – 36% in 2000, and Scream 4 in 2011.

