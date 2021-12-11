Scream Today: Scream Before You Die – 78%, by Wes Craven, is one of the most iconic films within the slasher subgenre since its premiere in 1996. Its impact has been such that even the killer’s mask is one of the most popular in the Halloween season around the world. , and even had a particular impact with the parody that made A Scary Movie – 53% of Keenen Ivory Wayans. Although the story is recognized by the persecution with knife in hand and the screams, there are details that the writer left between the lines that few have been able to observe.

Keep reading: Scream writer wants the franchise to keep growing and last forever

Although we are facing the typical story of young people who are murdered one by one and in the end the last girl survives, or the virgin girl, keeping the doubt of who is really behind that mask, history has managed to stay current for more than 20 years; and is now preparing to release Scream 5 with part of the original cast. It is true that currently the reboots or continuations are doing quite well due to their impact on nostalgia, but it is also about getting back to what works.

In this new installment, not only does Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox return as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers respectively, but it also means the return of the original writer Kevin Williamson, who was in charge of the script for the first two installments, as well as Scream 4 – 58. % of 2011. To tell the truth, Williamson’s vision is fundamental because it is an original story that comes not only from his creative mind, but also a part of his life is captured in these horror stories.

During a recent interview with Independent, the screenwriter spoke about the part of his story in which everything that surrounds him emerges. scream, and it is about his confrontation with the world, and with himself, being a homosexual person. Just as Sidney fights for his own survival, the young man Kevin Williamson He was trying to survive being a gay kid growing up in states like North Carolina or Texas.

Continue with: I know what they did last summer already has first reviews

One of the things I’ve struggled with is trust, and Sidney didn’t trust anyone. […] In the end, she didn’t even trust herself. When I was a gay boy, I used to hang out with the last girl [o la sobreviviente] and with their struggle, because that is what one has to do to survive as a gay child as well. You are watching this girl survive the night and the trauma she is enduring. Unconsciously, I think Scream movies are encoded in gay survival.

The also writer of I Know What They Did Last Summer – 36% even joked about the film for its LGBT representation, and not precisely for posing community characters, but for the stars that it has counted throughout its installments as Parker Posey, Carrie Fisher and Laurie Metcalf who became gay icons at some point in their careers, laughingly describing it as “a gay universe.”

It may interest you: Scream 5 presents its first trailer

On the other hand, Williamson confessed that at first he was not interested in being part of Scream 5, and even rejected the offer several times. However, when he took the time to analyze it, he thought that he could not pass up the opportunity to be once more inside this world.