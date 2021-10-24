The horror genre is something that has functioned socially since before the cinema. The human being has a particular taste for feeling fear, facing the unknown or experiencing that adrenaline rush of the dark or not knowing what is going to happen; proof of this are all those stories and legends that arise in certain social groups, either seeking to give a face to the concept of evil (commonly portrayed as the Devil) or giving lessons on the consequences of their actions.

When literary narratives begin to emerge, such as the classics by Edgar Allan Poe or HP Lovecraft, the imaginary is exercised in a certain way by creating those monsters that are only described in words. When the cinema arrives, especially if we talk about Georges Méliès, those fears and creatures already have faces; the viewer now knows what to be afraid of. Within horror, a lot of subgenres develop that specialize in a particular type of fear.

One of those that has remained the most, perhaps since the early 1970s, is the Slasher, which is only about murderers who are commonly found in constant persecution with their victims and always, it does not matter if it does not make sense or explanation, you will be able to catch them; In addition to that, as its name indicates, the cuts or stabs stand out, so the villains always carry knives, pocket knives or even chainsaws. Among the classics of this genre, and the most popular films, are The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 88%, Halloween – 94%, Chucky the Devil Doll – 67%, Nightmare on Hell Street – 94%, Friday the 13th – 25% and, perhaps the youngest franchise, Scream: Scream Before You Die – 78%.

Each of these stories, and their bloodthirsty protagonists, have left a remarkable mark on their way across the big screen, and the fact that the characters are still around after so many years speaks volumes about their impact. In recent years there have not been more franchises that are as powerful as those already mentioned, for that reason, several studies have chosen to resume those that continue to work as it was with Halloween Kills: The night is not over yet – 63% and Scream 5 soon, which will arrive in January.

In the particular case of the murderer with a ghost mask, who has possessed the nightmares of many since 1996, he plans to follow his crimes for as long as possible, and this fifth installment has been described as a sequel, but at the same time as the bridge for a reboot, although Courteney Cox, one of the protagonists from previous installments, has declared that it will be, rather, the beginning of a new franchise.

For his part, Kevin Williamson, writer of the original film who has also contributed to the following installments, commented in an interview for US Weekly that he would be delighted if the story became eternal with new films that remain for perpetuity.

I would love for it to live forever because I love knowing that this universe is changing and Scream is in it. I love that they keep doing Halloween because Scream is a tribute to Halloween. […] I’m still looking forward to another Friday the 13th, and I hope it comes soon and I would love to see Scream alive. I believe there is a place for these franchises, and as long as we can tell new and original stories across the board, I still think franchises can live on.

It is expected that by the time it opens Scream 5In January 2022, conditions in movie theaters will be even better, promising a significant collection worldwide. We just have to wait for it to be as good or entertaining as it was 25 years ago.