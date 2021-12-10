12/10/2021

Act. At 10:56 CET

Maria Dotor

It is increasingly common to see very young children (months old) with a mobile phone or tablet in hand. These instruments often become “technological babysitters” that we use so that our children calm down before a tantrum or do not get bored when we are in a family gathering or with friends. The truth is that they “save” us from some trouble, but when this trouble comes our way, we should take into account the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics: “up to 2 years of age, zero screens. “

The reason for this strong recommendation is that The consumption of screens at an early age can cause problems in the neurological development of children. A delay in speech development could be one of them.

How screens affect language development

According to a study presented at the 2017 Meeting of Pediatric Academic Societies, the more time children up to 2 years of age spend in front of the screen, the more likely they will have delays in speech development.

The more time children under 2 years of age spend in front of the screen, the more likely they will have delays in speech development.

But it is not the only study that argues in this direction. They all agree that child development unfolds rapidly in the first five years of life, making it a critical period of growth and maturation. And the mechanism by which these devices weigh down this deployment is simple: Screens can disrupt interactions with parents and their environment by limiting opportunities for verbal and non-verbal social exchanges, which are essential to promote optimal growth.

This phenomenon is not new, it already happened before children had access to mobiles and tablets. The reason? There was another screen: television.

How can we detect that our child has a language development problem?

In the course “Learning difficulties: keys to educating as a family”, taught by the neuropsychologist José Ramón Gamo, there is a chapter dedicated to SLI (Specific Language Disorder). In it, José Ramón warns us how we can realize that our son could have a problem in language development:

Poor verbal fluency

It is difficult for the brain to detect words in memory and activate them quickly, therefore, when speaking, they are not very fluent.

Filler and generic abuse

This scarce verbal fluency leads them to resort to generic fillers (words that replace the specific word, such as: the coda, this, that up there …)

They make mistakes in the tenses

Up to 6 years of age, it is normal for us children to regularize irregular verbs (say ‘written’ instead of ‘written’), but from that age, if the frequency of regularization of irregular verbs, it could be a sign alert

Difficulty summarizing

When they have to synthesize information or tell you something that has happened to them at school, they tell you things with a high level of detail, but we detect that they do not identify what is main and secondary and, therefore, their summaries do not contain the relevant information .

Every 30-minute increase in daily time a child spends in front of a screen increases the risk of expressive speech delay by 49%.

Source: American Academy of Pediatrics

Difficulty planning oral discourse

They start to tell you something, they jump to something else, they don’t finish the discursive thread … If the cases are serious, you don’t understand what they have to say. In this case, you have to be careful, because if we tell them that we don’t understand them, that they think about how to tell you in another way, we could get the child to stop talking. This is known as “selective mutism.” The child stops talking because he feels uncomfortable when noticing that he is not well understood.

Difficulty establishing the conceptual relationship between two things

We can test this at home. If I ask a child: how is a pear equal to an apple ?, and he answers: “that they are round, that they have a tail or that they are yellow”, we can detect that he is not able to establish the conceptual relationship. Whereas if the child tells me that they are fruits, or that they are eaten, that they are food, he tells me that they do know how to establish the conceptual relationship.

They don’t understand irony, sarcasm, jokes well

This penalizes them a lot socially.

They use very simple sentences and little vocabulary

They usually resort to very simple sentences chained by the conjunction “and”. In addition, from the age of 7, we will notice that our children have a shortage of vocabulary with respect to other children of the same age.

Screens can disrupt a child’s interactions with their parents and their environment by limiting opportunities for verbal and non-verbal social exchanges, which are essential to promote optimal growth. | Freepik

What can we mothers and fathers do to prevent our children from having a language development problem?

The first two years are essential for the development of speech and language in children. As long as interacting with them, talking to them, reading or telling stories, it will contribute to reinforcing their language skills, and to improve your vocabulary. Screens are not a substitute for that personal interaction, and the more time you spend with them, the less chance you have of “practicing” speaking at a key stage.

* Remember that you can learn more about children’s learning difficulties in José Ramón Gamo’s course for Educar es Todo.