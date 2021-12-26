The Mandalorian Season 2 finale – 91% was the perfect opportunity to introduce the spin-off The Book of Boba Fett, starring the famous bounty hunter. The character returned after a long absence but is now ready for more adventures in the distant galaxy. According to new information from The New York Times, the writers of Han Solo: A Star Wars Story – 56% wanted to use Fett in the movie, however Lucasfilm banned them for a very special reason. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Although Boba Fett had a brief appearance in the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, his impressive return came with the Robert Rodriguez-directed chapter “The Tragedy.” Temuera Morrison, the actor who plays the character, put on an impressive display of skill to take down multiple stormtroopers in seconds. Boba Fett’s excellent reception at The Mandalorian It drove the already planned spin-off of the character, but it seems that Lucasfilm had ideas for him long before.

The New York Times interviewed Jon Kasdan, co-writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, who explains that the use of Boba Fett was flatly prohibited on the tape: “Boba was always off limits because it was in development elsewhere.” It was obvious that Disney and Lucasfilm were already driving Fett in another area from the beginning of the adventure to Only; time has passed and very soon fans will witness all the plans that the studio has been quietly developing for him. Will the long wait time be worth it? We will find out very soon.

The Book of Boba Fett It will have seven episodes, all with an approximate duration of between 30 and 50 minutes. The broadcast will be weekly, like the other ambitious Disney Plus products, hitting the platform on December 29. You can read the official synopsis below:

Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett navigates the galaxy’s underworld with mercenary Fennec Shand as they return to the sands of Tattooine to claim their claim to territory formerly ruled by the late crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

The third season of The MandalorianLucasfilm’s first big live-action hit on the small screen is not coming anytime soon. The showrunners were significantly delayed due to some issues that arose along the way at the time of writing the following adventures, luckily things were quickly resolved and the road is going well.What will happen to the Mandalorian and little Grogu now that live apart from each other? We are confident that Lucasfilm will get the most out of little Baby Yoda for years to come.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm remains somewhat oblivious to the subject of the movies, without revealing too much. It is clear that the studio does not want to make the same mistake from the sequel trilogy and leave things unplanned; the following cinematic adventures will be developed in great detail and are sure to fetch millions of dollars at the global box office. Episodes VII, VIII, and IX represent a dark stain in the franchise’s history, which is why top executives are watching their footsteps. Right now, the products on the small screen are in control.

