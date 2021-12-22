Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is a resounding success with fans, its box office gross is huge just a week after it was released, and it looks like it will continue down that path in the coming weeks, breaking records. However, some have complained that much of the success of the film is due to fanservice, that name by which it is called “superfluous elements to the main story, but designed to amuse or attract” fans.

The writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, believe that is not the case, and although they admit that there is fanservice, they consider that they did a good job of balancing the old with the new. As everybody know, Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back villains from the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man sagas: Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sand-Man, Lizard, and Electro.

The movie also tapped into those characters to repeat some of its most memorable lines, so fans had enough reason to be happy at the movies. What so many fans of the franchise applauded, others call it mere fanservice, but the writers said in an interview with Discussing Film that, while they love the movies of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man, they do not They wanted to go overboard with the fanservice, adding scenes for no good reason:

I mean, it’s a balancing act because we love those previous films, the ones by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, and we want to pay tribute to them and make the fans happy. But you don’t want to just do lazy fan service on its own because it will sound bogus at some point.

Some of the lines that do appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and that they were references to the previous trilogies, they were moving, and true triggers of nostalgia.

It’s a balancing act and at every point, again, you have to be thinking about the story. So if you really want to hear this villain say the line he said in that other movie, you can’t let that drive you in terms of finding a moment for that. If you just search for that all this time, you’ll end up writing a scene that might not even need to be in the movie.

The first actors to be revealed as part of the project were Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%), and later it was announced that Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%). With the premiere of the film, we discovered that Thomas Haden Church (Entre Copas – 96%, Spider-Man 3 – 63%, It Said About Me – 85%) and Rhys Ifans returned, but the most exciting thing, which has caused screams and tears in movie theaters, is the appearance of Andrew Garfield (Until the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) and Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%).

We currently don’t know what’s next for the arachnid superhero, except that there will be a fourth installment with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) as the lead, but other than that we don’t know if Maguire and Garfield will be back in another crossover, or even if they’ll get their solo movies that were canceled in the past. In previous days, the hashtag # MakeTAS3 has become a trend, that is, “Make The Amazing Spider-Man 3”, and it is not a crazy campaign, because in the past pressure on social networks has caused seemingly impossible projects to be financed, such as La Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already in theaters, and in a few months it will be streaming, but not to Disney Plus, but to HBO Max.

