Everyone can choose their favorite films, but it is not so easy when a prestigious organization must list those it considers the best screenplays of the century. The Writers Guild of America has taken the time to study and select the best that these 21 years have produced, and the results are formidable. According to the organization, Flee! – 99% take the crown of the great competition and there are not a few who are celebrating. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Actor and comedian Jordan Peele made his directorial debut in 2017 with this horror film that focuses on a young Afro-American’s visit to his girlfriend’s Caucasian family. However, not everything is what it seems and your stay will take a sinister turn. The script of the film is a satire on racism in the United States and boy has it penetrated deep in the memory of the spectators in that country. Through Deadline, the Writers Guild of America presents the 101 best screenplays of the 21st century and Run! is # 1. Aaron Mendelsohn, president of the organization’s Advertising and Marketing Committee, shared a few words about choosing the best scripts in the 21st century.

As voted on by members of the Writers Guilds West and East, the list of the 101 best screenplays of the 21st century (so far) is as much a celebration of the great writers and screenplays of the past 21 years as it is a study of how you write because the display has evolved and diversified since the 20th century. Plus, it’s a great conversation and argument to start.

At the time, Flees! it won numerous awards, including the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. For its part, Jordan peele he continues to make films, expanding the filmography made by African-American artists who are looking to tell their own stories, and boy does he do it very well. Without a doubt, it is a powerful voice that has given space and new opportunities to minorities in the United States. And keep fighting for much more.

In back of Flees! It is followed by Eternal Radiance of a Mind Without Memories – 93%, Social Network – 96% and Parasites – 100%. The last few years have been full of great surprises for the cinema in the United States, with forceful proposals that have much to say and criticize in the present. We are certain that in the future there will be even more productions that will make an impact on the industry and critics.

The 2022 awards season is about to begin and we will soon meet the nominees for the biggest shows in Hollywood. Although the rating of the ceremonies has decreased over the years, it is obvious that the winners end up exerting a powerful influence on consumption and on a cultural level. It will always be interesting to observe the processes that develop the history of cinema in the United States and the rest of the world, the influence that their films have.

The next movie from Jordan peele is Nope. Although there are no details regarding the plot at the moment, it is expected to reach theaters sometime later in 2022. Will it be able to generate a high impact in the major leagues of Hollywood as Get Out has done in recent years ?

