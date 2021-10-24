In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This iRobot robotic floor scrubber is like a Roomba, but with the sole function of scrubbing the floor whenever you need it.

If you already have a robot vacuum cleaner at home but you lack the function of scrubbing the floor, it is not necessary to replace your robot with a new one that combines the two functions.

iRobot Braava Jet 250 It is the best solution for those who already have a robot vacuum cleaner or who for some reason do not want one. It is a robotic mop whose only function is to wipe the floor with a damp mop and leave it spotless.

Now you can get on exclusive offer on Amazon. It has dropped in price to 152 euros, with free shipping.

Suitable for cleaning all types of floors, this robot uses a pressurized water jet and vibrating head to remove even stubborn dirt and dried stains.

It’s a product with three functions in one device. On the one hand, you can clean the floor with a dry mop, perfect for removing the most superficial dust if you have already vacuumed. You can also mop the floor with a damp mop or choose deep scrub cloths.

Works without problem on all types of floors, including laminate, wood, ceramic or stone.

Count with one 150 ml reservoir which is sufficient for most of home. To save water and not waste, spray the water on the ground and then go over it.

He not only goes through the water to collect it, vibrates mop to remove any stains. The disposable wipes are easily ejected at the push of a button, and without the need to touch them.

The best part is that the spare parts are quite cheap. You can find packages of 10 cleaning cloths for less than 10 euros or 2 washable cleaning cloths for less than 13 euros.

The offer for this iRobot Braava Jet 250 is limited and will last a few more days, but it is one of the best prices we’ve seen in quite some time.

