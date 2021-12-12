SCUF Gaming, creator of the category of high-performance game controllers, has introduced the controllers SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro and an inaugural model for first-person gaming, Reflex FPS. All three models of the Reflex controller are designed specifically for the PlayStation 5 (PS5).

The SCUF Reflex includes all the innovative features of SCUF and offers an enhanced experience that has been created specifically for PS5 players. The Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS feature the patented paddle control system that made SCUF controllers the number one choice for competitive gamers around the world. Additionally, the controller layout has been optimized to improve performance for PlayStation gamers.

“PlayStation fans are an essential part of the SCUF story,” said Diego Nunez, vice president of gaming marketing for CORSAIR. “They are looking for speed, durability, comfort and adaptability, and the SCUF Reflex offers them all. Our team spent months perfecting the design to create the perfect PS5 controller. We are proud to have developed a product that is worthy of the PS5 community and provides increased performance on the new generation of consoles. “

All three models of the Reflex remote include four reverse control paddles, which are programmed directly into the remote and activated by pressing a button. Paddle profiles make it easy to adjust the controller and save it for later use in various games. No game pause, remapping tool, or software application required. The Reflex and Reflex Pro feature DualSense adaptive triggers, which allow gamers to immerse themselves in the PlayStation5 game along with the control advantage of the SCUF.

For fans of first-person shooter games like Call of Duty or Destiny, the Reflex FPS offers a high-performance grip, stops, and instant triggers. Therefore, it eliminates the need to pull the trigger and activates one-touch movements (similar to mouse click) to increase speed, which is ideal for fast players. The Reflex FPS does not include force feedback motors or adaptive triggers. The controller is lightweight and does not emit unwanted vibrations during gameplay, so players maintain their aim at all times.

The Reflex will initially be available in black, although more color combinations will be released in the months to come. Later versions of the controller will offer more customization options with a variety of bezels, thumb stick variations, and bezel colors to suit any personal setup or style.

Features of the SCUF Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS knobs include: Four reusable rear paddles, which can be configured for 12 functions. Profile change to save three remap settings in different games. Adaptive triggers on the PS5 DualSense Controller, which change force and tension to improve the gaming experience (Reflex and Reflex Pro only). High-performance grip for comfort and resistance (Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS only). Instant triggers and stops to reduce movement distance and speed up activations (Reflex FPS only). Wireless connectivity for convenient remote gaming. Improved thumb joystick design and material for grip and durability. Interchangeable thumb joystick options, including long, short, domed and concave, for an optimized fit. Removable faceplate adjustment for easy color change and thumb sticks. Anti-friction rings for smoother, more controlled thumb joystick movement. Option to mute the headphones with the push of a button. Integrated rechargeable battery, which is charged via USB type C. Prices and availability

The starting price of the SCUF Reflex, compatible with PS5 and Windows 7+, is $ 199.99. For its part, the starting price of the Reflex Pro is $ 229.99, while that of the Reflex FPS is $ 259.99. Both are available exclusively on the SCUF Gaming website: www.scufgaming.com/reflex.

SCUF does not collaborate or have any official relationship with Sony companies. Non-SCUF product names are trademarks of their respective owners.