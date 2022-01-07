After a Kylie Jenner-style pregnancy, the famous influencer of Mexican origin, Yuya, shared through her social networks that she would become the mother of her first baby with a fairly large baby bump.

Immediately, her fans went crazy, as the 28-year-old star was a few months away from giving birth to her baby, the fruit of her love with Mexican musician, Siddhartha, 31.

As expected, their fans began to flood the profile of both celebrities with congratulations and good wishes when they became parents for the first time and just a few months later they had a beautiful baby.

True to the style that gave her international fame, Yuya shared through her Instagram account that she had already debuted as the mother of a beautiful man on September 29, whom she and her partner called, Mar.

And since then, the youngest has starred in the social networks of his famous mother, who despite being so young is on the list of the richest women in Mexico since 2019.

What is a fact is that the influencer remains true to her style and continually shares with her Instagram followers the difficulties and joys she has faced since she decided to become a mother.

But now, the internet star and Zoé’s former drummer shared the first vacation of their four-month-old son, and he did it in a beautiful place where he could meet nature in all its splendor.

Sea in the sea!

It was through her social networks where the Mexican influencer shared how it was the moment in which they could enjoy the first family vacations, because even the baby already knew the sea.

In one of the clips of the youtuber of her stories on Instagram you can see Siddhartha, delicately taking the baby while the latter has his first encounter with the sea.

“The first meeting” was the text that accompanied an image where you could see the beach, as well as the waves and his little family who are quite loved on social networks.

As expected, the fans did not miss the moment to congratulate the happy couple and not only took up the images on some fanpages but also filled it with thousands of comments.

The moment was recorded on their social networks. Photo: IG / yuyacst

“What a beautiful family”; “How beautiful, merry Christmas”; “The most beautiful family”; “I’m going to cry”; “They are a beautiful family, I send them all the love in the world, they deserve that and more” and “Mar, we love you, Merry Christmas”, were some comments that Yuya’s followers made in the comment box.

