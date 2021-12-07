While ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley does not yet have a place in the bantamweight rankings, thanks to his popularity, he will be the one who kicks off this weekend’s main card alongside Raulian Paiva.

On Saturday, December 11, the last numbered event of the year, UFC 269 led by Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It will have fifteen duels, and those in charge of opening the stellar fights that will go on PPV will be Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva. While two historical 135 pounds will go to the preliminary card.

‘Unranked Champion’ seems to make sense in this fight, considering I’m on the main card. I brought Paiva here, to the main card too. And we have two guys from the top 10 fighting in the preliminaries. Makes sense.”

Dominick Cruz, former WEC and UFC bantamweight champion, currently # 9 in the division, considered by many to be one of the best 135 pounds of all time; and Pedro Munhoz, former RFA champion, ranked # 8 in the ranking, finished below two unranked and will be part of the preliminary fights.

“It gives me a little laugh just because I remember Dominick Cruz saying something, trying to teach young fighters how to promote themselves, something like that, how to do it. It’s Dominick Cruz. The guy is a legend, I can’t sit here and disrespect him, but he’s in the preliminaries. UFC loads billboards in a specific way for some reason. If they believed Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz can sell more PPV than I can, they would have put them on the main card. I think it’s the business of the UFC and they understand what they do, that’s why they are where they are. “

O’Malley, despite not being in the rankings, is one of the promoter’s most popular fighters. The 27-year-old fighter has known how to promote himself, make people want to see his fights.

“I think it’s because of my performances, really. All the talk, the hair, whatever, the tattoos on the face, all those things are added. I think my performance makes you want to see me fight. I move differently from people. I really think that’s what it is. But, it could be wrong. It could be my beautiful smile.

Finally, O’Malley did not waste the opportunity to detract a little from ‘Chito’ Vera. In addition, he assured that at some point he will have to get revenge.

“I think it was a pretty decent performance. I mean, there was a minute left and he would have lost that fight. There is a time and place for that fight. And I think it’s going to be a big fight. It’s going to happen, I don’t know when or if it will be sooner or later, but it’s going to happen. “

In our YouTube channel we leave you all the statements of Sean O’Malley.

