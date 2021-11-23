Sean Strickland wants a fight soon, but he’s not interested in it being against Darren Till.

He was expected to return on November 6 at UFC 268 but Strickland was knocked off the card when scheduled opponent Luke Rockhold withdrew due to injury. Two weeks after the event, Strickland still has no next fight scheduled.

Till recently revealed that the UFC offered Strickland for a card in March that is rumored to take place in London. However, Strickland made it clear Saturday that Till is not in his intentions for his next fight. However, there are two other middleweight contenders who do interest him: Paulo Costa and Jack Hermansson.

Instagram blocked me, joked about a pedophile dying and I guess they didn’t like it lol !!!! Anyways I’m not fighting Darren Till. I want Costa and if Costa can’t put down the wine and cookies I want Jack. – Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 21, 2021

“Instagram blocked me, I joked about the death of a pedophile and I guess they didn’t like it hahaha.” Strickland tweeted. Anyway, I’m not going to fight Darren Till. I love Paulo Costa and if Costa can’t give up the wine and cookies, I want Jack Hermansson ”.

Costa is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Following a failed title challenge against champion Israel Adesanya, Costa lost a unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori. A fight that was originally scheduled for middleweight, but shifted to 205 pounds when Costa made fight week significantly overweight.

Consequently, UFC President Dana White has stated that Costa’s next fight will take place at light heavyweight. In addition, he has also pointed out that they are having problems dealing with the Brazilian.

As for Hermansson, the Norwegian middleweight has alternated losses and wins in his last four games. After a loss to Jared Cannonier, Hermansson subdued Kelvin Gastelum in 78 seconds. He followed up the performance with a loss to Marvin Vettori before a unanimous decision win against Edmen Shahbazyan in his most recent outing.

Strickland, 30, has a five-fight winning streak. Including wins over Uriah Hall, Krzysztof Jotko and Brendan Allen. He is 4-0 since returning to middleweight, the division in which he began his career.