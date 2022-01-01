

Some 220 people were cleared to search for Rory, as well as 17 agencies.

Photo: Chris Delmas / . / .

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office in California officially suspended the search for a skier who disappeared at Christmas by claiming there is no “realistic chance” that he survived to the harsh winter conditions that plague the state.

The Placer County authorities’ announcement of the situation for Rory Angelotta, 43, comes amid record low temperatures in the state in December, investigators reported, Fox News reported.

“This was a difficult decision, especially for the volunteers who have worked so hard to get Rory home,” the sheriff’s office said. “Unfortunately, it was a decision that had to be made. Our hearts go out to his family. “

Angelotta was reported missing on Christmas night by his friends, after he indicated that he was going to ski at the Northstar California Resort, but did not show up for dinner.

Authorities said they discovered his ski pass was last scanned in an elevator around 11:30 a.m. and found his car parked at the local resort.

“Over six days, a combined total of more than 13,000 staff hours have been committed to this operation. Approximately 220 people from 17 different agencies and rescue organizations have braved the extreme conditions of the winter mountains in search of Rory, ”the Placer County investigators noted.

“The search conditions concluded that there were strong winds, bleaching conditions (…) and more than two meters of new snow since the beginning of the search.Placer County authorities maintained.

They also noted that they deployed Nordic skiers, snowshoes, snowmobiles and a Blackhawck helicopter, as well as a CHP helicopter that investigators said deployed advanced aerial radar technology.

You may also like:

• Six wounded in Philadelphia after two men shot more than 60 times in neighborhood

• Woman amputee due to infection in a pedicure in Tampa will receive $ 1.75 million dollars

• California woman has been missing for three weeks and investigators call her absence “suspicious”