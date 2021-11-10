Netflix confirms second season of “The Squid Game” | Instagram

That’s right, season 2 of the Serie “The Squid Game” is now official and the creator of the series promises that “Gi-hun will return and do something for the world”, news that has undoubtedly driven his millions of fans around the world crazy.

The truth is that the enormous success of ‘The Squid Game’ made it inevitable that the Korean Netflix series would have a second season.

However, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk initially stated that it was not a priority for him, but it seems that things have changed, since he has just confirmed that there will be a second season and that he is already planning the story of it.

It should be noted that Dong-hyuk has not yet wanted to reveal many details of what is to come in the second season From ‘The Squid Game’, however, he has promised that “Gi-hun will return and do something for the world.”

Considering the end of the first season, it was clear that the character played by Lee Jung-jae.

However, Dong-hyuk already announced a few days ago that in the second season he would like to delve into the story of the game’s leader, the detective who investigates what is happening and the mysterious player recruiter.

That would mean that both Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo would also return for the second season.

On the other hand, the great question that remains is when we will be able to see a series accompanied by both success and controversy.

Let’s remember that the first season took many years to materialize, so the wait could still be quite long.

After several weeks of staying at the top and competing with ‘Ugly Betty’ for the dominance of the audience, to this day there is already a new series that has become the most viewed on Netflix in recent days.

This is ‘Arcane’, the new series made in co-production between Netflix and Riot Games, a series adaptation of the most popular MOBA in the West today: League of Legends.

It was for this release that Riot Games collaborated with Epic Games to bring Jinx to Fortnite the first week of November, as part of the premiere celebrations and promotions.

Although it has already become the most watched series on Netflix, this does not mean that it has completely surpassed the figures reached by The Squid Game.

The South Korean series started out as Netflix’s most popular foreign production, but in less than a week it gained recognition as the most sought after and visited.