Technological equipment, in terms of connectivity and safety, is not the exclusive preserve of premium segment cars. A perfect example are the best sellers SEAT Ibiza and Arona, perfectly prepared to integrate the driver and passengers into an advanced digital ecosystem.

The new SEAT Ibiza and Arona are capable of transferring the smart and connected life of any user both inside the cabin and outside. Through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or Mirror Link, technologies encompassed in what SEAT calls Full Link (standard in the Style finish in Ibiza and X-Perience in Arona), it is possible to access a digital environment on board no matter what device is used; an integration of the mobile with the vehicle that is carried out 100% wirelessly, without annoying cables. The options that open up with this connectivity dynamic are as varied as they are useful and practical: use the list of contacts to facilitate calls, import music lists to play them directly in the car, use mobile applications on the dashboard screen , manage GPS navigation, etc.

Online content

The infotainment system of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona is an invitation to take advantage of the connected online digital universe. Through a button or voice commands, you can access direct and up-to-date information on, for example, the status and traffic incidents, the location of car parks with available spaces or the price of fuel at service stations. On the multimedia side, it is also possible to enjoy

from thousands of Internet radio stations and global online music or video content; Of course, thanks to the USB type C sockets, it is possible to play any multimedia file from an external memory.

“Hi Hi”

All you have to do is say out loud “Hello, hello” to activate the virtual assistant of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona, which allows you to manage, using natural language, the functions described above. Exactly the same way you interact with an Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant device. These vehicles have an advanced natural voice recognition system, which results in comfort and safety. Indeed, the car understands you and attends to your requests, being possible to refer to previous commands as well as admitting corrections.

SEAT Connect

We mentioned at the beginning that the SEAT Ibiza and Arona transfer connectivity and interaction with the car also from and to the outside. The starting point is the SEAT Connect system, third generation and standard on all finishes, with the assistance of an eSIM card built into the vehicle. Among the functionalities that SEAT Connect provides are eCall, which directly contacts the emergency services in the event of an accident, a call that can be manual or automatic, and which includes information on the location of the vehicle, its exterior color or the number of passengers traveling on board. Private Call is another of the benefits, through which the driver can contact a SEAT assistant who will always attend to him in his own language.

Remote services

Another essential function of SEAT CONNECT is the possibility of remotely controlling interesting functions of the SEAT Ibiza and Arona as well as accessing relevant information about their general condition. It is enough to download the app on the smartphone to know the driving data, the parking position or the status of the vehicle (including the lights and the locking of the doors), all this whether the user is next to his car or thousands km of him. You can also set anti-theft alarms and alerts for speeding or restriction of zones for other drivers, as well as remotely activate the opening and closing of the doors, the horn or the turn signals.

Level 2 semi-autonomous driving

Adaptive and predictive cruise control, emergency braking, fatigue detector, lane departure assistant, traffic sign recognition, blind spot assistant up to 70 m, low beam / high beam assistant … assistance to driving, the SEAT Ibiza and Arona also exhibit equipment typical of a higher segment. In this sense, they integrate a technological platform that allows level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

Other details

100% LED headlights: standard across the range, for improved vision. This LED technology also carries over to the taillights and ambient lighting in the front doors and vents. Digital Cockpit: The instrument panel is a 10.25 ”digital panel, with customizable content. A tablet on the dashboard: connectivity, infotainment and comfort options are managed via a floating HD touch screen up to 9.2 ”. Device charging: gadgets in general can be charged through the two USB-C ports located in the front area. A wireless charger for smartphones is also available.

