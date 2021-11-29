Facebook Sebastián Boscan, known for playing the character of Leandro Santos in the Telemundo telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes”, died.

The entertainment world is in mourning, this after the death of Colombian actor Sebastián Boscán was announced. The star of the hit telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes” was 41 years old at the time of his unexpected death.

According to information reported by the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, Boscán died in the city of Medellín in Colombia.

The aforementioned media also announced that the funeral of the telenovela gallant will take place in the afternoon of this Monday, November 29 in the chapel of the Montesacro Gardens Cemetery in the city of Itagüí in the state of Antioquia in Colombia. .

Sebastián Boscán died as a result of an invasive stomach cancer that he had suffered from a few months ago, the Colombian radio station Blu reported.

The journalist Carlos Ochoa, a close friend of Boscán, lamented his unexpected death with a heartfelt message on the Instagram platform: “It hurts, your departure, Sebastián Boscán, hurts a lot. You always surprised me with your smile and your way of seeing life. Thank you for following my soap opera games, for giving me interviews and for going to my show. Surely you take your carriel to heaven to continue delivering talent, good trip friend ”.

Sebastián Boscán is remembered for his participation in “Pasión de Gavilanes”

Sebastián Boscán is mainly remembered for his participation in the successful first season of the RCN telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes”, produced by RTI Colombia in collaboration with Telemundo and Caracol TV.

In the melodrama, Boscán played the character of Leandro Santos, a homosexual man with a rather witty sense of humor.

The news of the death of the famous Colombian actor comes amid the recent confirmation of the second season of “Pasión de Gavilanes”, produced by Telemundo and scheduled to be broadcast in the United States in 2022.

In an interview with the journalist Carlos Ochoa, Sebastián Boscán announced that he had not been contacted by the production team of the telenovela “Pasión de Gavilanes” to be part of a second season of the melodrama.

“They haven’t told me anything, they haven’t called me,” Boscán said in a recent interview with Ochoa when referring to his possible participation in the second season of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’.

After his successful participation in “Pasión de Gavilanes”, the Colombian actor acted in countless melodramas such as “The stylist”, “The woman in the mirror”, “Doña Bárbara”, “Without breasts there is no paradise”, “The queen of the south ”and“ The law of the heart ”.

Sebastián Boscán had been away from acting since 2019, this after ending his participation in the successful television series “El Baron”, “El General Naranjo” and “El stylista”.