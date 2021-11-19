Fundora, with his promoter Sampson Lewkowicz and his team

Unbeaten super welterweight contender Sebastián «The Towering Inferno» Fundora will face the also undefeated Cantabrian Sergio garcia in a elimination for the WBC super welterweight title on Sunday, December 5 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Of course I see this as a tough fight.”, said Fundora. “He’s ranked number two by the WBC for a reason. I want to show that I will become a world champion. This is the next step to reach my goal ».

The 23-year-old Fundora has skyrocketed the rankings and made a name for himself. Since a split draw in August 2019 against Jamontay Clark, Fundora has won four fights in a row, three before the limit. He was the first to knock out Nathaniel Gallimore and most recently dominated veteran Jorge Cota in May.

“We just want to keep winning and advancing with each fight”Fundora said. “I just follow the same routine to always be ready for what comes next. We went straight back to the gym after the Cota fight. I never worry about overtraining or anything like that, because we maintain a constant routine of hard training. “.

Fundora comes from a deeply rooted boxing family, as her parents were fighters, in addition to her 19-year-old sister Gabriela, who has a 4-0 professional record. That family support has helped him stay focused on his goals as he navigates his career path.

«My parents taught me to respect sport and he will respect you too»Fundora said. “They also taught me that hard work pays off and that it shows in every fight. I learned that I just have to stick to the plan and keep improving day by day ».

“This is my home”Fundora said. “It’s great to be fighting in Southern California. I went to the Staples Center for a Vasyl Lomachenko fight and there was a great atmosphere. I’m sure it will be even more lively on December 5th. I’m very excited for the opportunity to put on a great show for my fans who are there on fight night. “.

The super welterweight belts currently held by unified WBC-WBA-IBF champion Jermell Charlo and WBO champion Brian Castaño are the ones Fundora is looking for.

“When the time comes to fight for the title, I’ll be more than ready”Fundora said. “I would love to fight Charlo or Castaño, but I’m only focused on one fight at a time and face whoever has those belts when they call my number”.