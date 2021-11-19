The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz flirted with the story on Thursday, shooting a 10-under to take the lead after the first round of the RSM Classic. at the Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Ga.

Zach Johnson was in a group of four with 9 bass, along with Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. Another group of four with 8 bass included Talor Gooch, Russell Henley, Jhonattan Vegas and Canadian Corey Conners.

Muñoz, whose only PGA Tour victory came in 2019 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, had five birdies on his first nine holes on the Seaside Course, then went 4 under par on a four-hole course in the last nine.

After consecutive birdies on holes 12 and 13, Muñoz made an eagle 3 on the 15th hole, par 5, for 540 yards. He made his second shot from 239 yards to less than 3 meters and made the putt to get to 9 under par. He then birdied the 18th hole at par 4 to end the round.

Muñoz was 3 under on the two par 5s on the field and did not have a five on his score card.

“Yeah it’s something I used to do in college, it was the challenge of the day to try not to score a 5 on the scorecard with my varsity teammates“said Munoz, who attended North Texas.” So that’s when I know I play better, when I don’t hit a 5. “

Johnson, a two-time major champion who has not won since the 2015 Open Championship, was 5 under par on seven holes, then went 4 under on the first six holes of the last nine before closing with three consecutive pairs on the Seaside Course.

Johnson admitted to thinking about hitting a 59 when he birdied the 15th hole to get to 9-under.

“I’m ecstatic (by) the fact that I made it to every green and had a very smooth and easy day where I made a couple of putts, I hit a couple of shots close“Johnson said.” That’s all I can ask for. “

While Johnson hit 61 strokes to hit 9 low on the Seaside Course, Stallings, Reavie and Hughes all hit 9 low after hitting 63 hits on the Plantation Course.

Muñoz wasn’t the only player in his group of three with a chance to make history. He played alongside Conners, who made six birdies on the first nine holes of the Seaside Course and was 7 under on 10 holes. But he only got one more birdie the rest of the ride.

“We feed each other, we both play great“Conners said when talking about playing with Muñoz.” He had a great round. It was fun being part of the group. “

While conditions on Thursday were still 71 degrees with a hint of humidity, Friday’s second round is expected to be peppered with strong winds.

“Golf courses play totally different with just a little subtle change in the wind“said Stallings, who was 6 under in his first nine holes, despite a bogey in the first nine.” Everything we’re going to have the rest of the week (weather wise) is more than we’ve had today”.

Defending champion Robert Streb struggled to keep up in the first round, shooting a 4-under 68 on the Plantation Course to open in a tie for 55th.

