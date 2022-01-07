Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel Are they dating again?

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel they would be trying to be boyfriends once again after having put an end to their relationship several months ago.

In recent days, rumors of a reconciliation between the singers have grown after Yatra’s visit to Argentina.

And it is that after last May 2020 the breakdown of the relationship of the singers Sebastían Yatra and Tini Stoessel was announced, the rumors of a possible reconciliation They grew up after it became known that the Colombian singer visited Argentina and stayed in a house with his ex.

According to Estefi Berardi, panelist for the ‘Mañanísimas’ program, the young artists could be trying to return in a somewhat discreet way, since Sebastán Yatra was seen sharing a house with his former Tini and some friends, in Punta del Este.

However, this was not the only journalist who reported that rumors of a possible second chance were growing, since later, Virginia Gallardo, from ‘Intruders’ mentioned that Yatra not only shared a house with her ex-partner, but had also visited his house.

Sebastián is already in Argentina and he uploaded photos that made the followers be full comparing posts. Yatra is already in the country and there are already images that, at least as friends or whatever they want, he would have visited the house of his ex, Tini, “commented the host of the program.

In addition, he announced that it is not the first time that both singers are together after their breakup, since they have been seen at some parties in Miami, and with some fans, to which one of his colleagues did not hesitate to assure that there was nothing wrong with reminding them of old times, as they are young and should enjoy themselves.

It is worth mentioning that some fans of both have been extremely happy and optimistic about the rumors that Sebastián Yatra and Tini could be a couple again, a situation that they have made clear on social networks, where they express their emotion for reconciliation.

And it is also that at the moment it has not been known that either of the two begins any romantic relationship since their breakup, so a reconciliation could be possible, but as long as they are ready to do so and not due to pressure from their followers. .