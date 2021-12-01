Sebastián Yatra starred in a nice moment with the daughter of the renowned journalist Vanessa Boagne when about to start an interview via zoom, the little girl is heard saying: “I’m going to make pupu”.

In the age of online interviews and meetings, we have seen a bit of everything, especially when some of the participants are waiting or leaving the camera or microphones on and do not remember. This happened to the Venezuelan journalist when she was in the last details to interview Yatra.

In the images that were recorded, the singer of ‘Tacones Rojos’ and the journalist are seen ready for the interview for the radio ‘La Romántica’. Both are on camera, accommodating the sound when listening to Boagne’s little daughter, Carmen Victoria, tell her mom that she is going to the bathroom to make ‘pupu’ or also known as ‘the two’.

In the recording it is seen how the journalist tries to hide the moment, we assume that hoping Yatra didn’t hear the little princess’s announcement 5 years. Nevertheless, Everything seems to indicate that the singer did hear and saw everything, but that as a gentleman he preferred to pretend ‘the virgin was speaking to him‘and looked the other way.

Although in the images Vanessa Boagne looks very serious, the journalist and influencer took it with a lot of humor and she herself shared the video of Carmen Victoria’s sympathetic and eschatological moment of fame.

“Happy Tuesday 🤍 Here is a sample of the things that can happen when your daughter @ cv.glam is at home and you have a press conference by zoom, this time it was with @sebastianyatra 🙈😂 I was sure that it had been heard and well, it seems to me that @sebastianyatra did not listen but I am sure that part of the colleagues who were at the press conference if 🤣🤣 It happens on television, it happens in real life 🤍🤍 ” Boagne wrote.

Already Enrique Iglesias with Bad Bunny, they have a song titled ‘El Baño’, Could it be that Yatra is inspired by the anecdote and writes a song?

