According to a recent Bloomberg article, Wall Street could get four Bitcoin futures ETFs by the end of October. By the way, ProShares tops the list.

«After years of waiting for a US Bitcoin ETF. The crypto community can finally get up to four products in a matter of weeks.

Specifically, the Bloomberg article reminded readers that the time is approaching when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Gary Gensler, must approve or reject a set of Bitcoin ETF applications.

To recall, earlier in the year, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that applications for Bitcoin ETFs must be filed in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940. A route that offers greater protection to investors.

In this regard, Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store said: “Approving Bitcoin ETFs based on futures seems like an easy way. For the SEC and President Gensler to win. In terms of looking forward-thinking in cryptocurrencies. “

Likewise, Dave Nadig of ETF Trends said: “It is clear that what is needed is a real regulatory plan. We still have to give ourselves a hint that there will be one soon.

Bitcoin ETF has a 75% chance of approval in October

It’s worth noting that according to Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, the chance of having a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) for approval this month is as high as 75%. In fact, the dates for consideration are 10/18, 10/19, 10/25, and 11/1.

Things are going to get crazy. If an ETF is approved in the fourth quarter.

While we confident bitcoin futures ETFs will be approved very soon (like within two weeks) we less confident they will be a huge hit like a physically backed etf would be. Big step tho nonetheless. – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 6, 2021

Also, he expressed: “Although we are confident that the Bitcoin futures ETFs will be approved very soon. We are not as confident that they are going to be a huge success as a physically backed ETF would be. However, it is a big step.

Similarly, James Seyffart, research analyst within Bloomberg Intelligence, indicated that it is time to be optimistic: “We are quite optimistic with the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF this month.”

Furthermore, he added: ‘We simply cannot see Gensler and the SEC doing their best to make positive comments on a 1940 Bitcoin futures ETF in late September. And then deny them all less than a month later.

Could approval skyrocket prices?

As if that were not enough, according to Mike McGlone of Bloomberg: “The approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States could send BTC prices above $ 100,000.”

Indeed, Mike McGlone believes it is only a matter of time. For the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the country’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In fact, YouTuber Lark Davis shares Mike McGlone’s price targets: “Bitcoin is still going to hit $ 100,000 this year.”

I say goodbye with this phrase from Isaac López: «The past limits us, but the future frightens us. The only safe place is the present.

