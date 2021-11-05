11/05/2021

On at 09:32 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

It may seem like a ‘déjà vu’, a mental patient arrested after confess to having killed his father with a knife in Aldaia, a town in Valencia, but it is not. Its about second parricide in similar circumstances in this same town of l’Horta in less than fifteen days.

A 49-year-old man was arrested this morning by the National Police after stabbing the life of his 76-year-old father. According to the sources consulted by this newspaper, the detainee suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The events took place around two in the morning when a neighbor alerted when he saw a man with bloody hands in a street. This person, who suffers from a mental illness, would have admitted to having killed his father stabbing.

Several patrols of the Local Police and the National Police have come to the place, as well as a SAMU ambulance, whose health workers have only been able to certify the death of the victim, a 76-year-old man.

The second parricide in two weeks

The confessed parricide has been arrested and transferred to the police station. The National Police are investigating the circumstances of this parricide, the second in just fifteen days in this same town, Aldaia.

The other occurred on October 22, in which case the victim was the mother. Justino, 57 years old and also mentally ill, also confessed that he had killed his mother. In fact, it was he himself who telephoned the police.