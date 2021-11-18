SpiderMan No way home releases second movie trailer | Instagram

Finally, Marvel Studios and Sony released the second preview of “Spider-Man: No way home” and without a doubt it managed to surprise enough fans of the story, it has even quickly become a trend in various social networks.

At last and after a long wait, Marvel and Sony revealed the second trailer of “Spider-Man: No way home”, which prompted thousands of comments from fans who of course quickly reacted via social media.

And it is that, after several rumors about the plot and the “Spider verse”, the appearance of “Lagarto” in the film was confirmed and we saw the new look of “Electro” and “Green Goblin”.

Unfortunately, however, there was no clear appearance from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfiled, which upset several people.

It may interest you: Spider-Man: Filtered Tobey and Andrew will be in the 2nd trailer

Through various accounts, mainly on Twitter, some users attending the launch shared the trailer premiere live, hosted by Tom Holland.

At the event held exclusively from Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as a prelude to the official premiere, Tom Holland confirmed that the film will have the union of three universes, showing “Dr. Octopus ”, by Alfred Molina, mentioning, when meeting Spider-Man, that he is not the real Peter Parker, in addition to unveiling the new“ Green Goblin ”costume, by Willem Dafoe.

The trailer once again punctuates the plot of the story, in which “Peter Parker” asks Dr. Strange for help, so that everyone will forget that he is Spider-Man.

Among the new scenes, the interaction that “Dr. Octopus ”, apparently locked in a security cell, has with Peter in which he mockingly questions his real name.

In addition to introducing and confirming the new “Spider-Man” suits, the new trailer shares action scenes with “Electro” and with “MJ” (Zendaya) falling into the void and with “Peter” trying to save her.

Through its official channel on YouTube, Sony Pictures shared the second full trailer and in a matter of 10 minutes it exceeded two million views and it was also shared on official social media accounts.

It should be noted that the movie “Spider-Man: No way home” will be released on December 16 in Mexican cinemas, one day earlier than in the United States and almost two weeks earlier than in other countries.

On the other hand, currently, the movie “Eternals” is in theaters and “Shang-Chi” has reached the famous Disney + platform.