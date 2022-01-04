A New York court presented a document on Monday that reveals the agreement that existed among the tycoon Jeffrey Epstein Y Virginia Giuffre, the woman who currently accuses the Prince Andrew, Son of the Queen isabel II, if there is abused her when I was a teenager.

It’s about a settlement agreement signed by both in 2009, in which Giuffre promises not to sue anyone related to the now deceased financier, in exchange of 500 thousand dollars that Epstein would have given him to put an end to his complaint.

It should be remembered that Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke of york in a civil case for allegedly forcing her to have sex when she was a minor.

Giuffre, now 38, assures that Epstein and Maxwell gave her to the prince when he was only 17 years old. Photo: .

The woman, who now resides in Australia, alleges that 20 years ago was a victim of sex trafficking by Epstein and his then partner, Ghislaine maxwell, both close friends of Prince Andrew.

Giuffre, now 38 years old, argues that Epstein and Maxwell gave her to the prince when he was just 17 years old and ensures that the duke abused her in the homes of the couple located in London and New York, as well as on a private island of Epstein in the Caribbean.

In 2019, in an interview with the BBC, Andrés, 61, denied knowing the woman or having had sexual relations with her, even though they appear together in a published photo on numerous occasions by the media.

Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegations of sexual abuse. Photo: AP

In this same year, Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell at age 66, while awaiting trial on charges of sexual abuse. While, Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking of minors on December 30.

A week ago, two New York judges ordered the release of the out-of-court settlement signed between Virginia Giuffre and the magnate. Now the prince’s defense lawyers they hope this document will serve to dismiss the case against him.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Photo: .

The litigants say that with this agreement, Giuffre cannot sue the duke, since he agreed to end all legal actions against anyone related to Epstein who could be described as a “accused potential”.

Instead, Giuffre’s lawyers say that this document is irrelevant to the case, as it does not cover their claims against him.

It is planned that this Tuesday, January 4 An oral hearing is held to hear the request of the defense that seeks to put an end to the complaint against the prince.

