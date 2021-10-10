Marvel Studios has been very strict and careful when it has a big project in hand, but that the producers do not want details of their films to be known, does not mean that their stars are so attentive about it. Until today it is well known that both Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are their own enemies when it comes to spoilers, perhaps because they are rebellious or simply very distracted.

But now that phase 4 of the MCU is in full swing, and this entails new characters and stories to tell, it seems that the studio has found a better alternative, which proposes to deceive its employees – between actors and production people -, to find out who is the culprit. Kevin Smith himself previously confessed that there was already a “secret police” in Marvel, and his only job is to spread rumors to see who says something about it.

This helps them take action, but it also unleashes endless comments on social media that distract or mislead viewers. Maybe WandaVision – 95% was one of the productions with which they began to work on it, because it was, perhaps, the program with the most rumors that finally were not fulfilled, such as the arrival of Magneto or the controversial and absent Mephisto. But in addition to these deceptions, it seems that the very cast of the productions is being trained to avoid any questions that are related to the future of the franchise.

During the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards, to the newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami – 95%), who will debut in Secret invasion, he was asked about possible previews of the new series that, it is expected, will have a major impact on the future of Marvel. However, the actor simply said that he did not know anything to avoid being scolded by his bosses.

We are working it out right now. They have been training us not to speak for six months. As soon as you asked that, I came up with this robot [de] Marvel saying, ‘Don’t talk, don’t say anything, don’t say anything, lie.’ So I do not know.

So far the stars of the study have made it clear that they are not very good when it comes to avoiding questions, since those involved in Spider-Man: No Road Home, which is perhaps the most anticipated film for the end of the year, there have been many assumptions that have meant the bombardment of questions to Tom holland, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield on the presence of the three Spider-Men. They deny it, but show quite a bit of nervousness.

Kevin Feige, on the other hand, has become an expert in giving long answers that in the end say nothing. So far what is known about Secret Invasion is that it is being developed in the United Kingdom, it will star Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and of course Kingsley ben-adirColman being the one who will probably stand out in the future in the next films. The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2022.