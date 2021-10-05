Messaging apps are ubiquitous: More than 3.6 billion people around the world use them, and the average person sends up to 72 messages every 24 hours. Every day, WhatsApp alone channels more than 100 billion messages, while WeChat transmits 205 million video messages.

With this popularity has come a darker side: that of hacked personal data, cyber theft, and government privacy violations. The way messaging apps are designed, operated, and managed exposes them to many risks by default:

Most messaging apps require the user to enter sensitive personal data, including name, phone number, and date of birth. WhatsApp, due to its database of user phone numbers, has been used to spread misinformation and fake news. Your messaging data is stored in the cloud, where it is not encrypted, leaving it vulnerable to hacking. Many applications use your personal data for their own purposes. Facebook is known to share Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp user data with advertisers. . Governments have carried out global surveillance operations of citizens with WhatsApp accounts through the use of spyware.

A recent series of high-profile events has highlighted the size and frequency of the problem:

Also, the newer messaging platforms are not addressing the problem effectively. Signal, considered as a superior alternative to both WhatsApp and Telegram, still uses cloud-based architecture and allows non-user messages to be unencrypted.

Instead, a real and viable solution can be found in the power of Blockchain technology. A team of Lithuanian communication technology experts has recently developed a solution that specifically eliminates all the problems of global messaging platforms. This solution is called Secretum.

Secretum is the world’s first and only decentralized, encrypted messaging app, built on Solana Blockchain. It offers users a direct, secure and uncomplicated messaging platform, which revolves around the main technological advantages:

No servers, no moderators, and full end-to-end encryption for all messages between users. No message data or file storage in a centralized location or in the cloud, only on independently verified and trusted nodes on the Secretum network. Users can register exclusively with their crypto wallet addresses. It is not necessary to share names, dates of birth or any other sensitive information; in other words, total anonymity.

In addition to these advantages as a messaging app, Secretum allows users to exchange fungible and non-fungible P2P crypto assets in a cost-effective way, bypassing existing exchanges. Solana, considered the fastest Blockchain in the world, allows Secretum to take advantage of low gas rates and high block speeds, joining a successful crypto ecosystem with more than 400 projects around the world.

The result is an app that dramatically changes the way people communicate via instant messaging, making it more secure, more reliable, and easier to use than ever. Secretum has the potential to become a platform used, recognized and known worldwide, achieving the ubiquity of WhatsApp or Telegram, only without any of its main weaknesses.