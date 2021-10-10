10/10/2021 at 4:53 PM CEST

The Soldeu El Tarter de Grandvalira sectors began the work of preparing the slopes of the Finals of the Alpine Skiing European Cup that will take place from March 14 to 20. The technical team headed by the race director, Santi Lopez carried out an inspection on Wednesday along the Avet de Soldeu track with the station technicians and the audiovisual production company that will be in charge of offering the technical tests (SL and GS) in streaming and that at the same time will coordinate with the team of communication to disseminate the images of the races to different televisions around the world as well as to the online sports media and the world of snow.

In the FIS inspection Last July, those responsible for the European Cup conveyed to the organizing committee of the 2022 Finals the need to promote and reinforce communication and marketing in order to raise the notoriety of the continental circuit. In this line, the organization is committed to expanding the visibility of the event, and the technical races that will be held on the Avet track can be followed live from the Web . The giant and men’s slalom will take place on March 15 and 16 respectively. For its part, the giant and the women’s slalom will be held on March 19 and 20.

Cannon installation on Avet

The preparations for the mythical Avet track for the 2022 European Cup Finals they kicked off today with the installation of four fan cannons that complement the 32 fixed ones located along the route. Due to the complexity of the work, the maneuver was carried out by helicopter and the guns were placed in the section of the final wall of the runway. The four mobile cannons are Technoalpin TF10 and TR8 models and allow snow production at higher temperatures than the fixed ones.

The works have lasted about an hour and 10 people have participated between the snow cultivation team of the station and Heliand.

The technical direction expects to start producing snow between the middle and the end of October whenever the weather conditions allow it.