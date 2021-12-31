. Fireworks light up the Golden Gate Bridge during its 75th anniversary celebration late May 27, 2012.

San Francisco usually offers one of the best New Year’s Eve fireworks displays and, after taking a year off due to the pandemic, they return to say goodbye this 2021-2022.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Show 2019 – San Francisco

Launched from a huge barge in San Francisco Bay, just south of the Ferry Building at Pier 14 and The Embarcadero, so fireworks can be seen along the shoreline. The 20-minute display begins one minute before midnight local time, which is New Years Day Eastern time, at 3:00 am

The live stream is embedded above, plus you can always check the EarthCam website and Golden Gate webcam.

If you can be there in person, there are still tickets available for Restaurant Sens and Rooftop at the Embarcadero party overlooking the Bay Bridge. The website says:

Tens of thousands of people converge each New Year’s Eve to line Embarcadero Street to catch a glimpse of San Francisco’s most spectacular fireworks display alongside the Ferry Building with a beautifully lit Bay Bridge as a backdrop. This year we will host the Midnight Fireworks Show in style and privacy on the 4th floor of Sens with a breathtaking view of the Embarcardero and the fireworks directly ahead. Productions & amp; from the Rhythm Ethic Series Group is proud to present this “New Years Eve 2022” at Sens Restaurant, with its incredible front row view of San Francisco’s only fireworks display. Sens Restaurant is the best place to ring in your New Years and toast the fireworks boom.

New year’s eve fun facts

Bet You Didn't Know: New Year's Eve | History

New Year’s Eve is the celebration that marks the end of the Gregorian calendar year. The Gregorian calendar was first introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 and he is the one who is named after the calendar, although January 1 as the start of the year actually dates back to Julius Caesar and his eponymous calendar, according to the History Channel. .

The annual celebration has many names around the world, including Calennig in Wales, Hogmanay in Scotland, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Kanun Novadgo Goda in Russia, Omisoka in Japan, and Reveillon in France, Portugal and Brazil.

According to Mental Floss, the first places to ring in the new year are Tonga, Samoa and New Zealand, because they are located just west of the international date change line. Howland Island and Baker Island in the United States are the last places to celebrate because they are located just east of the international date line. The interesting thing is that because the international date line moves a bit in a zigzag, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

The United States is known to announce the New Year with “drops”, that is, when a large object descends during a countdown. The most famous is, of course, the ball toss in Times Square in New York City, but there are plenty of other launches taking place across the country, including a peach toss in Atlanta, Georgia; an Indy car delivery in Indianapolis, Indiana; a drop of conch in Key West, Florida, a drop of fleur-de-lis in New Orleans; a potato drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona.

Fireworks displays are also very popular around the world. Sydney, Australia has a great display in the harbor. Other cities that have notable fireworks displays include Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, London, England, Nashville, Las Vegas, and all of Canada.

