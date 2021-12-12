It is no secret to anyone that throughout the pandemic, social networks have become faithful allies in the face of cruel confinement, as they have been the intermittent escape from reality.

Although, the vaccination tables have put one more hope for humanity, because little by little they have been able to return to the new normal that is coming in the company of COVID-19.

However, digital platforms have been of great help as some tutorials or even funny videos have lightened the lives of thousands of people around the world.

One of the most successful applications since the beginning of the pandemic has been TikTok, since the mini-video version has exploited the creativity of celebrities and even normal people who have achieved fame.

Throughout the content that the app of Chinese origin has, you can enter challenges, dances, stories and even some secrets that quickly go viral, and these are the videos that were crowned in 2012.

Dance to Justin Bieber song

The most viral video of the year was taken by the user @totouchanemu, who danced to the song ‘Stay’ by Justin Bieber with The Kid Laroi, while a drone recorded it and they had some “sexy” outfits.

This is a fun platform challenge. Photo: TikTok

Both manly men wore tailored dresses and began dancing from high above the city of Los Angeles, California, while a drone records their every move.

Nathan evans

In the second position is the 24-year-old British musician, who starred in one of the songs that undoubtedly marked the platform throughout this year that is about to end.

Images in the pool

In place number three is @youneszarou, where you can see his creative way of taking excellent photos in a pool, something that without a doubt everyone wants.

The great shots have crossed borders. Photo: TikTok

The clip was set to music by one of the most viral songs on the platform and it is about the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, “Yummy.”

Animals triumphing

The fourth position is occupied by a user of Brazilian nationality where a funny account of the user @cunhalucass is seen that also went viral, when he found himself in an aquarium.

The young man popularized his visit to an aquarium. Photo: TikTok

