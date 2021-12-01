NBC “Christmas at Rockefeller Center”

It’s not the holiday season until Rockefeller Center’s gigantic tree lights up with festive cheer. The 2021 Christmas Extravaganza at Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, December 1 at 8:00 pm ET / PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways you can watch a live stream of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Special online:

Preview of ‘Christmas at Rockefeller Center’ 2021

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has made its way to midtown Manhattan in New York City after its long trip from Maryland.

The 89th Rockefeller Tree Lighting takes place Wednesday, December 1 from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm ET on NBC. The 2021 tree is a 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway spruce from Elkton, MD, according to the NBC press release.

“The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 energy-efficient multi-color LED lights and crowned with a dazzling Swarovski star,” the statement said.

Performers for the two-hour festivities include Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. Paisley and Thomas will perform a special duet together, plus the Radio City Rockettes will be available for giant strides.

NBC “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin are the hosts of the broadcast. Additionally, Mario López from “Access Hollywood” will host a pre-show special that begins at 7:00 pm ET.

“After a year in which we were unable to get people to join us in person, this tree lighting ceremony will be incredibly monumental for those who can attend and the millions of viewers across the country,” said Doug. Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBCU Television and Streaming in a statement. “It is truly an inspiring event and a wonderful way to start the holiday season.”

In addition to Rockefeller tree lighting, NBC has also once again partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across the United States. It is the thirteenth year of this tradition and in 2021 they will plant 25,000 trees “in areas that have been affected by forest fires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest non-profit organization dedicated to planting trees, having helped plant more than 400 million trees since it was founded almost 50 years ago. “

During the broadcast, viewers will also have the opportunity to donate to the Red Nose Day organization. The money raised during the lighting of the tree “will provide critical support to children most affected by the crisis and to the non-profit partners that serve them, including Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Children’s Health Fund , Covenant House and more, ”according to the NBC press release.

And after the tree leaves Rockefeller Center when the holidays are over, it will be shredded into wood and donated to Habitat for Humanity to build homes for people in need.

The entire celebration begins with the pre-show on Wednesday, December 1 at 7:00 pm, followed by the lighting of the tree at 8:00 pm Eastern and Pacific Time on NBC.

