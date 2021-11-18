. The total lunar eclipse of the Moon is seen on May 26, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The universe continues to give us incredible moments that human beings have the luxury of appreciating. This week, precisely at dawn on Friday, November 19, 2021, another astronomical event will be seen. It is the longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 years, lasting three hours and 28 minutes, as reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

On November 19, 2021, a partial lunar eclipse will take place, which will be visible in much of the earth, specifically, in western Europe and Africa, America, the Pacific, Oceania and Asia. This event will happen when the Sun, Earth and Moon align until the natural satellite is obscured by the shadow of the Earth.

Also, as explained by the website space.com and NASA, the eclipse will be “almost total”, since 97.4% of the diameter of the Moon will be immersed in the dark threshold shadow of the Earth at the time of the maximum eclipse. Similarly, in the eclipse the moon will turn reddish due to Rayleigh scattering. According to NASA, “the more dust or clouds there is in the Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will look.”

NASA specifies that the first parts of the eclipse will be more visible in the eastern areas and the last in the western area.

Where can the Eclipse be seen from?

The start of the eclipse will start at 6 hours and 4 minutes of Universal Time (UT) and will be visible in Europe, West Africa and America. NASA detailed that the peak of the lunar eclipse will occur at 4:03 in the morning EDT, on Friday, November 19.

Similarly, it can be seen from cities such as Buenos Aires, Caracas, Lima, Washington, Montréal, Quebec, Sydney, Tokyo, San Salvador, Havana, Santiago de Chile, Seoul, Reykjavik, San Juan de Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo, Mexico City, Taipei and Melbourne.

When can the lunar eclipse be seen?

This astrological event will take place between November 18 and 19, with a duration of 3 hours and 28 minutes, being the longest of the century.

NASA assured that:

“The partial shadow of the Earth will begin to fall on the upper left of the Moon at 06:02 UTC, but the slight darkening of the Moon will not be noticed until the full shadow of the Earth begins to fall on the top. of the Moon at 7:18 UTC. The round Earth’s arc of shadow will extend across the Moon to the peak of the eclipse at 9:02 UTC when more than 97% of the Moon will be in full shadow and only a small strip on the left side of the Moon. it will shine in the partial shadow of the Earth. Then the full shadow of the Earth will gradually move from the Moon to the lower right, emerging completely from the full shadow at 10:47 UTC. After this, the brightness of the Moon as it leaves the partial shadow of the Earth will be difficult to notice, especially since the morning twilight will begin at 10:54 UTC. The Moon will emerge completely from the partial shadow of the Earth at 12:03.

Keep in mind that to observe this phenomenon you do not need special equipment, you just have to remember the date of the event (November 19) and wait for the night to be clear to look up at the sky and contemplate the eclipse.

How to watch the Live Stream?

Keep in mind that the eclipse will peak after 4:00 am when our planet hides 97 percent of the full moon from sunlight, giving the moon a reddish hue. If you cannot go out to observe it, or from the location where you are, the weather conditions were not favorable, you can see the lunar eclipse live on this page.

