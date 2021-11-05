

A jury will decide today what will be the fate of those accused of having murdered Ahmaud Arbery.

Much controversy has been created in Georgia by the jury’s choice of the three white men charged with the murder of an African American runner Ahmaud Arbery to be held the morning of this Friday, November 5.

According to official information, after several hours of selection it was concluded that the jury will be represented by 11 white people and one African American.

It will be these 12 people who will decide Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and his neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are guilty or innocent of criminal intent and wrongful death regarding the shooting that killed young Ahmaud Arbery.

The McMichaels, as well as their neighbor, also face charges of aggravated battery, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.charges of which the three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Following the jury’s choice, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said she was “shocked” that the jury is almost entirely represented by white people, which could tip the balance in favor of the accused.

While, the legal representative of the defendants, Jason Sheffield, said satisfied with the jury that will decide the future of the McMichael.

For its part, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said: “There appears to be international discrimination” in the composition of the jury, but that it would allow the trial to proceed.

Ahmaud Arbery died when he went for a run

As on other occasions Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog through the Satilla Shores neighborhood, just outside Brunswick town, To stay in shape, however, a gunshot ended his life that same day, February 23, 2020.

According to the first reports from the police, the McMichaels took their guns and chased Ahmaud Arbery because they suspected him of being responsible for several robberies that had been in the area.

Gregory McMichael, who identified himself as a former police officer and district attorney investigator, noted that sHis son and the victim fought over his son’s shotgun before Travis shot Ahmaud Arbery.

Three months after the death of the African American, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was arrested for not presenting the video of the events that he himself recorded with his cell phone.

