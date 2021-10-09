Selena Gómez and Chris Evans the new couple of the moment, they assure | Instagram

Recently the singer Selena Gomez and the actor Chris Evans have aroused strong rumors of Romance and this has his millions of followers crazy, as they are excited that this can actually be for real.

The various social networks have exploded after rumors about a new couple, Selena Gómez and Chris Evans, were sparked, so the fans of the singer as well as those of actorThey won’t dismiss this rumor until they know what the celebrities are up to.

It should be noted that the speculation began when “Captain America”, Chris Evans began, to follow the singer on his official Instagram account.

In addition, celebrities were caught leaving a recording studio in the city of Los Angeles and were later seen leaving the same restaurant.

As expected, this news became a trend on Twitter, as the two celebrities are seen with dark glasses, leaving the same establishment, and although neither of them has spoken about their supposed romance, the idea that be real, apparently, thrills his millions of followers.

However, it is also speculated that the photos of Selena and Chris leaving the supposed restaurant are true, but not from this year, which continues to cast doubt on such a rumor.

And as you may also remember, a video recently circulated in which Selena Gómez spoke on the program ‘Watch what happens live’ and openly expressed her attraction to Chris.

I like Chris Evans. Its not cute? It’s so cute, “Selena said, to which host Andy Cohen said,” I think she’ll love you.

This is how the conductors asked her if she had ever had the opportunity to meet and speak with him, so the actress also answered no.

I have not seen it, it would be the first time. I don’t know if he would love me or hate me ”.

After the photographs of the actors together, apparently on a date and that they have started a relationship, were revealed, social networks blazed with positive comments where they recalled that the Captain America actor makes a much better couple with Selena Gómez than his previous loves, including Justin Bieber.

In addition, they highlighted the age difference between celebrities, since Selena Gómez is 29 years old, while Evans is almost 40, although age is what matters the least in these cases to be true.