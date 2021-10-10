Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, there are rumors about “their relationship” | .

For a long time Chris Evans and Selena Gómez are single, so recently some rumors have been shared about an alleged love relationship between them.

The topic of their relationship has become a constant trend in social networks, especially because of the fact that they both would make a beautiful couple.

Selena Gomez She is a famous and important 29-year-old singer and actress, she had a long relationship with Justin Bieber for several years, but they broke up and since this happened her fans have been doing nothing but eagerly awaiting his return.

Despite the wishes of the fans of the Ice Cream interpreter, the couple never returned, including Bieber married the model Hailey Baldwing.

Shortly after they ended their courtship, Selena began dating singer The Weeknd, however this relationship also ended.

As for the actor who plays Captain America in Marvel, he has had some relationships with important women in the middle of the show, especially actresses.

The most recent that the famous actor Chris Evans was supposedly met had allegedly been seen with Lily James, who gave life to the new Cinderella in Disney’s live action, the rumors about their relationship was because they were seen together in some photos .

The same happened with the famous singer interpreter of “Love you like a love song”, since they were seen leaving the same restaurant even though it was not together, it was a fairly strong coincidence.

Especially since they recently began to follow each other on Instagram, in addition to the fact that the actor mentioned previously in an interview that he would like to go out with Selena Gomez one day, being that she also mentioned that she liked him in 2015 on Watch What.

Another rumor that has been shared on Twitter is that the two are working together on a film project and there is no one love relationship as such but rather work.

Each of the celebrities is working on different projects, in the event that they are collaborating together, their fans will be fascinated by this news, especially because of the fact of seeing them together on screen.

Selena Gómez is currently 29 years old and Chris Evans is 40 years old, despite the fact that they are 11 years apart, they would both make a very beautiful couple, especially since long ago they both confirmed that they liked each other.