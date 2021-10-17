Selena Gomez Debuts New Single With Coldplay | Instagram

The American singer Selena Gomez has quite surprised her followers with the new song “Let somebody go” with the group of Coldplay, song found on their new album “Music of the Spheres”.

There is no doubt that Selena Gómez does not stop surprising her fans with her musical projects, after having released her most recent hit with Camilo, “999” and now the singer broke the news that she made a collaboration with Coldplay.

It was through her official Instagram account where the American singer released the single ‘Let somebody go‘, shortly after being published on the group’s YouTube channel, it already has more than one million views.

It should be noted that the song is part of the new album that Colplay released called “Music of the Spheres” whose theme is to take his followers on a space trip of love.

The topic talks about a dating relationship that a couple maintained for some time, however, in the end both made the decision to separate and take different paths, despite both suffering.

The truth is that if there is something that has characterized Selena, it has been her own songs of heartbreak, which on more than one occasion have been a worldwide success, as happened with the theme of “Lose you To Love Me” which was dedicated to singer Justin Bieber.

Let Somebody Go ‘is out now! Thank you @Coldplay for inviting me to be a part of this beautiful project ”can be read in publication.

As expected, the followers and fans of both artists sent their reactions and comments to the new success.

I loved it ”,“ it is amazing ”,“ what beautiful voices ”,“ I can’t stop listening to it ”, were some of the comments.

It should be noted that the official audio shared on YouTube managed to exceed 1.3 million views in just 19 hours, while in the comments section it is possible to read the opinion of thousands of fans, who assure that the group’s theme contains a letter extremely beautiful that blends perfectly with the melody.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago Selena found herself back in controversy, since the actor, Christian Evans, followed the singer on the famous social network Instagram and it was so much euphoria that the fans even created their own love story .

In fact, it was on the Twitter platform where the couple became a trend and several photomontages were published in which they appeared together, in addition to a video where Selena revealed that her ‘crush’ was the actor.