Selena Gomez Announces Her Platform Focused On Mental Health

Recently, the famous singer and actress Selena Gomez has launched a digital platform which is focused on mental health, something that has undoubtedly surprised both her followers and other people.

That’s right, Selena Gomez founded a new media company whose platform is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health in others.

The actress is continuing her work to help others by founding her own media company, WonderMind, which will have its own digital platform similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, however, it is focused on mental health.

Wondermind is founded by ex-Disney girl along with her mom, Mandy Teefy, and “The Newsette” newsletter founder Daniella Pierson, who share credits as co-CEO, while Gomez is described as chief impact officer.

As you may recall, Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder a couple of years ago, which sparked her interest in raising awareness about mental health and helping people dealing with emotional problems and mental illness.

The 28-year-old businesswoman announced the launch of WonderMind in a special article and on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is very important to have places where people can meet and understand that they are not alone on their mental fitness journey, “wrote Selena Gomez on her official Instagram account.

This is how WonderMind will offer podcasts, articles, interviews, meditation exercises, products and even tools to have a daily routine that helps prevent emotional crises.

It is relevant to note that this important platform will be launched sometime in 2022, but it is expected to be very soon.

On the other hand, Gomez shared an emotional message about life and mental health by announcing that she was diagnosed with lupus, which led her to need a kidney transplant and receive chemotherapy to treat the disease as well as the burden on her mental health that it is causing. .

Selena Gomez described how she suffered several panic attacks as a result of her lupus, and how she also battled anxiety and depression aggravated by confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading her to create WonderMind.

This will undoubtedly be a change for everyone, as this new platform will help millions of people who may not have enough money to address their problems.