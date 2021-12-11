Selena Gómez will produce series in Spanish for Televisa and Univision

It has recently been announced that the famous singer and actress Selena Gómez will produce a series in Spanish for the platform from Televisa and Univision, something that undoubtedly has many excited.

The international network Univision made the official announcement that it was associated with the famous actress and singer Selena Gomez.

It should be noted that the agreement would be to produce a Serie, which will be broadcast through the streaming platform next year 2022.

It was through a press release that details were given about the union between Gómez and the television plant.

Selena, in addition to being a partner, will be the executive producer on her first series in Spanish, which already has the title Mi Vecino, el Cartel, and is with her own company July Moon Productions.

Univision announced that the series is a crime series and will be based on a real murder that at the time impacted all of Texas.

And it will be the story of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a law graduate from the Gulf Cartel, who also had relations with the United States government.

Thanks to unprecedented access to the prosecutor in charge, extensive case files and interviews, the series reveals a family drama involving parents, family squabbles and a thirst for revenge. In addition to the details that continue to appear until today, as the search for justice continues, ”the statement read.

Also, the singer confessed what this new project means to her in her professional career and carrying out this interesting story: +.

I am a fan of series about real crimes, and the murder case of Juan Guerrero Chapa immediately interested me ”.

In this way, adding that it is a story that draws a lot of attention, since it took place near where he grew up, if not also because it is very different from the rest.

Not only did it take place near where I grew up in Texas, it is a story like no other. I’m very excited to partner with Univision and really unveil all the hidden aspects of her double life, ”she said.

As shared by the Executive Vice President of the platform that Univision will launch, Rodrigo Mazón, since this company is the most important creator of content in Spanish for the United States, their priority is to offer original projects to their audience.

However, they also seek culturally relevant stories for their consumers, as well as investing in Latina creators.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that this platform, which will be launched next year, will offer two ways to consume its content.

The first is “a unified global streaming service that will include a new premium level with subscription (SVOD)”, and another that will be more extensive and free, but with advertising.