It was the morning of March 31, 1995, when Selena Quintanilla arrived at a Corpus Christi hotel where she began to argue with Yolanda Saldivar after she received some letters from her fans claiming to pay and not receive any merchandise from the star.

And it is that Saldívar was in charge of her fan club and the finances of her boutiques, but the discussion began to rise in tone and Yolanda took out a Taurus 85 caliber 38 revolver, when Selena tried to flee and before leaving the room, the woman shot him.

The singer was only 23 years old, and without a doubt she was right at the top of her career, she had even been baptized as the Mexican “Madonna”, because at her young age and career she was one of the most influential Latinas in the world. the industry.

And it is that the details of their romance could be known through “Selena: the movie”, a film that internationalized the career of Jennifer López, as she was in charge of giving life to Quintanilla, shortly after her death.

Now, the new generations have been able to learn more about the singer thanks to the series launched by Netflix at the end of 2020, starring actress Christian Serratos, remembered for her roles in “Twilight” and “The walking dead.”

The famous revived the singer with their performances. Photo: Netflix.

Topics such as: “Si una vez”, “Bidi bidi bom bom”, “Like the flower”, “The boy from apartment 512″ and more remain valid over time, as the star was in charge of opening the door of the ” Tex-mex ”beyond the border between Mexico and the United States.

Throughout her time as a singer, Selena managed to make her own clothing line and shared everything with her husband Chris Pérez, a guitarist in her band, whom she married secretly from his family.

And the thing is that his love was interrupted by fate and Yolanda Saldívar, but the musician has tried to keep the family’s legacy alive, as he has continued in contact with the members of the Quintanilla family.

The couple were married for only three years. Photo: IG / chrispereznow

What is a fact is that Pérez has given something to talk about in recent days by sharing an image of his ex-wife that he swore would never publish, and here we show it to you.

Unpublished photo of Selena Quintanilla

Since the death of the star, Selena’s father has been highly criticized, because in his desire to keep his daughter’s legacy alive, he has been accused of continuing to exploit and profit from the death and name of the star.

Selena was 23 years old at the time of her death. Photo: IG / chrispereznow

However, the one who has made the front pages is Chris Pérez, who over the years has been sharing photos, memories and the odd anecdote that he lived with the interpreter of “Amor Prohibido”.

It was in April 1992 when Selena Quintanilla and Chris Pérez decided to unite their lives in marriage and it was only three years later that the star passed away, and this is the image of Selena that no one knew.

The couple had to secretly marry in 1992. Photo: IG / chrispereznow

According to what the guitarist shared, the image was taken a year before they got married, and it was she who promised never to share the image, but now things have changed.

“A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, I promised the person who gave me this photograph that I was not going to share it on social media … After all, I feel that it is important to keep some things for me,” he began. tell.

Although he promised never to do it, Selena’s ex-husband assures that it was necessary to do so.

“… On this anniversary (April 2, 1992, when we escaped and got married) I felt that I should let myself go and share this image with the world. It is an incredible image and represents the most important things for me… life, love, music and most importantly… loyalty ”, he commented.

The image was shared on the guitarist’s InstaStories. Photo: IG / chrispereznow

In the image you can see the couple joined from behind while he was playing the guitar; however, the face of the “Queen of Tex-Mex” cannot be fully appreciated.

