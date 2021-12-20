The famous truck brand has teamed up with Plus to make an autonomous truck that will reach Europe, but also China.

We have all driven by car and had to overtake the huge trucks loaded with merchandise on the road. We have always given the horn signal when passing by, but now they may not answer us.

They are going to start manufacturing autonomous trucks, that is, they can handle themselves in most situations. It will be achieved thanks to the union between Iveco, a famous brand of this type of vehicle; and Plus, which specializes in making autopilots.

Using the Iveco S-Way as a base, a driving system, called PlusDrive, with environmental recognition will be implemented. You will be able to know what the traffic conditions are around you and act accordingly, although you will not be able to anticipate all kinds of events and there would be a driver for difficult moments, which is called level 4 autonomy.

First, a series of tests will be carried out in which trucks will be compared to an assisted human driver of an artificial intelligence and these level 4 autonomous vehicles with the PlusDrive installed.

From Iveco, the technology director Marco Liccardo has given his support to Plus. Consider that they have a clear and convincing strategy to launch these types of options to the market.

But it’s sure?

Before marketing it enough tests will be done to improve their performance. Shawn Kerrigan, COO and Co-Founder of Plus says his company “has always emphasized the need for extensive testing to validate an autonomous driving system.”

They do not want to take risks and both companies want to use their technology together to be able to bring the world first fleet of autonomous level 4 trucks. Without the need for the driver to control the vehicle all the time, a more efficient transport would be obtained.

These are the six levels of autonomous driving. The classification of levels of autonomy was established in 2015 by the society of automotive engineers SAE.

Costs would be reduced and drivers would do much less, so they wouldn’t have to stop to rest as many times. Fewer stops for sleeping or eating means getting to your destination earlier.

We doubt that this initiative will be very popular with driving professionals, but the technology continues to advance and in this case these trucks are expected to reach both China and Europe as soon as it is safe enough.