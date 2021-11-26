11/26/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

Marina Borràs

We all know someone who has self esteem issues and that leads to difficulties in his daily life, be it to forge relationships, to accept himself, to face challenges & mldr; And since we all know someone like that and have seen the consequences that low self-esteem can have on people, we don’t want that to happen to our sons and daughters for the world.

This issue worries us especially when they reach adolescence, since it is a stage of changes and the search for identity that brings them (and us too) quite a lot of headaches. And even more so in a time marked by the preeminence of social networks!

So what can mothers and fathers do to help them build healthy self-esteem?

What is and how is self-esteem formed

As Begoña Ibarrola, psychologist and author of children’s stories explains, “the esteem It is the set of perceptions, values ​​and evaluations that a person has of himself about his physique, personality, character, etc. It is not an immutable aspect in time, but needs continuous and conscious work to stay “.

“Up to the age of 6, the self-esteem of boys and girls is not ‘self’, it depends exclusively on the acceptance and appreciation of their reference figures”

Begoña Ibarrola

Psychologist

Begoña Ibarrola points out that “in boys and girls, up to the age of six, their acceptance of themselves depends in exclusive of the acceptance and appreciation of the adults with whom he lives & rdquor ;. That is to say, in their first 6 years of life, the conception that children have of themselves is not “self & rdquor ;, but it is a reflection of the conception of their main reference adults about them. For this reason, the words we say to them, the way we praise their virtues or criticize their mistakes, the eyes with which we look at our children during their first years of life will configure the cornerstone of the self-esteem that they end up building.

Self-esteem and decision-making

A very important aspect that we cannot lose sight of is that self-esteem is directly related to the feeling of ability. Therefore, we can understand that if our sons and daughters feel capable, autonomous and can make decisions for themselves, accepting the consequences of them, this will have a direct impact on their self-esteem.

“We have to help them feel capable of building their own world, because that is the basis of self-acceptance”

Begoña Ibarrola

Psychologist

Begoña Ibarrola emphasizes that “it depends on how the adults around them respond, a child will grow up with a feeling of confidence in your abilities or, on the contrary, with a feeling of helplessness, which usually translates into a need for adults to do everything for him at all times & rdquor ;.

Bearing this in mind, it will be very important to offer our children small challenges, adapted to their age, that they can overcome and, therefore, feel capable. “We have to help them feel able to build their own world, because there is the basis of self-acceptance: feeling owners of our decisions and their consequences & rdquor ;, points out the psychologist.

Self-esteem is directly linked to the feeling of capacity and autonomy | Pexels

Social networks and self-esteem in adolescents

As we have seen, the perception we have of our children, the autonomy we provide them and the example they see in us are factors that will affect the construction of self-esteem of our children from the time they are small. Therefore, we can deduce that, depending on what we do from birth to adolescence, their self-esteem will be more or less healthy when they reach this vital stage.

This entire previous process is very important since, today, adolescents are influenced by the immense loudspeaker that reproduces ideals of beauty and lifestyles that are very difficult to achieve: social networks.

As the psychologist Santos Solano explains, “the beauty canons of the past used to be quite ideal. far away: a model, an actor, etc. But since the inclusion of social networks, the ideals of beauty are closer, It seems that that perfect person has an account just like you, and you can apply filters that bring you closer to that ideal & mldr; Therefore, we know that body-related levels of discomfort are increasing currently & rdquor ;.

Social networks present ideals of beauty and lifestyle often unattainable | Pexels

“We have to understand that if an ideal of the perfect body exists at a cultural level, what we do at a psychological level is internalize it. The starting point of internalization and when you have the most weight is during adolescence& rdquor; Santos Solano points out. And he adds: “Then, once we have internalized it, what we do is compare us, which generates greater satisfaction or dissatisfaction and, then, we initiate behaviors to try to get closer to that ideal & rdquor ;.

For the reasons stated in the previous paragraphs, it is essential that we equip our sons and daughters with the best tool so that social networks do not destroy their self-esteem: critical thinking. “What most prevents this type of emotional problem is what we call a critical attitude, that is, know what is behind what I am consuming. What happens is that many times fathers and mothers do not have that capacity because no one has taught them and because they are also victims of aesthetic ideal& rdquor ;, points the psychologist.

What to do if my teenager has low self-esteem

If our son or daughter has already reached adolescence and has done so with low self-esteem, the first thing we must be aware of is “we are talking about an emotional problem: discomfort, overvaluation and the attempt to change are themselves the problem& rdquor ;, explains Santos Solano. This is important since the demand of adolescents and young people who resort to surgeries to change their physique, often trying to resemble their idealized self from social networks, has been increasing in recent years.

“There is an increase of interest on the part of adolescents in everything related to their body & rdquor ;, he explained Marisa manzano, an expert in adolescent surgery, at a table on this topic held in 2019 by the Spanish Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (AECEP). With social networks, said Dr. Manzano, “adolescents have the possibility of giving an image of what they would like to be and how they would like to be and, on occasions, they want them to your real identity increasingly resembles your digital identity& rdquor ;.

“Our culture has taught us that the perfect body equals success and happiness, which is a lie.”

Santos Solano

Psychologist

That is why it is important that we know that it is an emotional problem, and not a physical one, because “when you make the physical change at first you can feel good, but then you will continue with those over-evaluation and control behaviors, and the discomfort will return & rdquor ;, as indicated by Santos Solano.

Therefore, if we detect that our son or daughter has low self-esteem and that is having a negative impact on their day to day, we should seek help and go to a professional that can accompany you in this process, and not fall into magic recipes that will probably not benefit you at all. “If I have a financial problem and they offer me a diet or cosmetic surgery, I would say: it will not work. However, when I have an emotional problem and I am offered a diet or cosmetic surgery, our culture has taught us that the perfect body equals success and happiness, which is a lie& rdquor ;, sentence Santos Solano.