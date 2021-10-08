By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) – Seriously, how come this is not popular in America?

According to the Daily Mail, the ‘selfie sticks’ or sticks for self-portraits are the essential gift this season in Great Britain. The wand is used to extend camera phones almost a meter away, allowing users to take group selfies, take panoramic shots, and the like. Thousands of these accessories have already been purchased in the UK.

This is not surprising, given that 2014 is the year of the selfie … at least, according to Twitter.

Selfie sticks first appeared in Asia and, according to the Daily Mail, they became popular with extreme sports fans, who began to use them as a way to capture images of themselves in action.

The Daily Mail reported that “the most basic accessory is simply an extendable tube, which means that whoever takes the selfie must set the timer on the cell phone to be able to take the picture. But the more advanced versions, priced at £ 14.99 Sterling, they have Bluetooth triggers on the handle that link to your smartphone, which means you can control exactly when you take your photo. “

It is that Bluetooth system that has prompted South Korean officials to ban the use of “unregulated” sticks for selfies and declare that they could be dangerous to other devices.

Liana Satenstein recently wrote about this device for Vogue, under the headline “The #SelfieStick (selfie stick) could be the most shameless fashion accessory ever.”

“The selfie stick might seem exclusive to those who are extremely self-centered, but before I point a finger, or a stick, I’m not the only one using it,” wrote Satenstein. “Search #selfiestick on Instagram and there are almost 40,000 results of smiling couples and families with the device.”

A Twitter user posted: “Now I am the proud owner of a #selfiestick”, along with a photo of him with some friends.

This begs the question: Is it only a matter of time before the trend hits the puddle, given that few Americans have … well … control over selfies?